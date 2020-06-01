REVEALED: Meet the people leading Maclean’s hospital future

MP Chris Gulaptis with inaugural chairwoman of the new Maclean District Hospital Community Advisory Group, Anne Farrell outside the hospital.

ANNE FARRELL joked that she wishes she had twenty cents every time someone asked her to intervene when changes were mooted for Maclean Hospital.

“I had to say to them that I didn’t have anything to do with health anymore, and wasn’t able to do something.”

So when the former director of nursing of Maclean Hospital saw the opportunity to make a difference, she took it.

Ms Farrell is the chairwoman of seven-strong group that will form the Maclean District Hospital Community Advisory Group.

Ms Farrell said the reason to join was an easy one.

“I was passionate about health, and I’m passionate about what happens to Maclean hospital,” she said.

“I thought Maclean who get right behind the hospital, anything to do with the hospital they’re always involved in.

Ms Farrell said she believed it was important for there to be people with a clinical background to help guide the hospital forward, as well as represent community concerns.

“I want to be a voice for the people and for them to listen to the people,” she said.

“There’s always a different way to do things.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis welcomed the formation of the group, which he said was established following “poor consultation” around plans to reconfigure wards at Maclean District Hospital.

“There are some familiar faces on the new Community Advisory Group representing a cross section of communities in the Lower Clarence and I congratulate them on their appointment,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I am particularly pleased to see retired Nurse Manager of Maclean District Hospital, Anne Farrell elected as inaugural chairwoman.

“Anne has a long association with the Hospital having nursed for 43 of her 50 year nursing career at Maclean and is widely respected in the local community so we are in good hands.

“Maclean District Hospital has a significant role to play in delivering vital health services to the local community well into the future.

“I have every confidence the input from the members of new Community Advisory Group will ensure we meet the short and long-term health needs of the local community.”

The seven community members are: Anne Farrell, Megan Tood and Heulwen Carroll from Maclean, Trish Bowes of Yamba, Joy de Roos (Ilarwill), Christine Robertson (Woombah) and Wendy Crowley from Gulmarrad.