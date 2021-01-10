Bella is top dog in NSW, having once again been crowned the most popular pooch name.

The name Bella was the most popular for dogs four years running between 2015 and 2018 but fell to second place in 2019 behind Luna.

Analysis of nearly one and half million dogs on the NSW Pet Registry across the entire state last year found Bella is man's best friend. There are 31,023 dogs named Bella living in NSW.

The name Luna proved to be a flash in the pan, dropping from first to 45th most popular dog name in just 12 months.

After going missing for five years, the name Jack has returned to the top 10.

The NSW Pet Registry reveals the top names for dogs.

In order, the most prized pooch names last year were Bella, Max, Molly, Charlie, Buddy, Jack, Lucy, Ruby, Coco and Roxy.

There are plenty of unconventional dog names gaining prominence such as the 5688 dogs named Gypsy, 5458 dogs named Zeus, 5445 dogs named Shadow, 5381 dogs named Angel, and 3340 dogs named Storm.

While interesting to note the names of our four legged friends, there is a serious message behind the release of the NSW Pet Registry data.

"Microchipping and registering your dog is an important part of being a responsible pet owner," Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock said.

"Each year over 5000 cats and dogs are reported lost across NSW and it's often our

council pounds that are left to care for missing pets.

"Registering your dog for a one-off lifetime fee and creating an online pet profile on the NSW Pet Registry gives you the best possible chance of having your beloved animal returned if it goes missing."

Pet registration fees fund council animal shelters, ranger services and dog recreation areas.

Originally published as Revealed: Most popular dog names of 2020