REVEALED: New name for old Pacific highway

VIEW FROM ABOVE: The Maclean interchange on the Pacific Highway upgrade is a work in progress.

IT’S an age old question, what do you call a road that runs alongside a large river?

Big River Way, of course.

Council documents have revealed the new name of what will become the old Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Maclean and Big River Way has been nominated by council officers as the name Clarence Valley Council should submit to the Geographical Names Board.

The road names suggested by the public reveal the residents of the Clarence Valley were keen for something traditional.

Clarence Valley Way topped the list with 58 submissions, Clarence River Way was next with 29 and “road names that recognise the Traditional Owners of the land” came third on 24.

Despite Big River Way coming fourth, council documents stated variations on the top two most popular suggestions already existed in the Clarence Valley.

While there were a large number of names which recognised Indigenous groups or people, the documents stated “individually the number of each suggestion is low”.

“Another difficult consideration with this proposal is that the Clarence Valley area consists of three Aboriginal Nations and there is no uniform or agreed name to represent all three nations,” the documents stated.

“The next most popular choice is ‘Big River Way’ which is in reference to the Clarence River and the fact that the vast majority of the road is adjacent to or in very close proximity to the river.

“The proposed name of ‘Big River Way’ meets the criteria set by the GNB and it is therefore recommended that the Council adopt the name Big River Way’ for submission to the GNB for approval.”

A final decision will be made on the name at Tuesday’s council meeting.