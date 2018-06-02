REVEALED: New promise to finish the Bruce upgrade

The LNP has committed to co-funding the final stretch of the Bruce Highway upgrade.

The LNP has committed to co-funding the final stretch of the Bruce Highway upgrade.

LONG-promised upgrades to the Bruce Highway would be fully funded under a state LNP Government.

The Opposition announced today it will commit to providing the necessary funding to complete the Pine Rivers to Caloundra and Cooroy to Curra upgrades as well as safety upgrades along the highway.

During last year's Queensland election, Labor committed to funding $200 million for the Cooroy to Curra upgrade.

The LNP's announcement comes on top of promising last month it would fund the highway's expansion to six lanes between Caboolture and Caloundra.

The Cooroy to Curra upgrade will move the highway out of Gympie.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the government must commit to the projects in the coming Queensland Budget.

"Fixing the Bruce Highway is such a priority for the LNP that I'm committing to delivering these upgrades more than two years from the next election,” she said.

"But I'm calling on Labor to fund them all in the next state budget.

"The Bruce is the economic lifeline of Queensland and we need to get its traffic moving.”

Although the state government is yet to budget money for the upgrade, frontbencher Leeanne Enoch recommitted the government to funding the upgrade following the federal budget.

"As people who travel this part of the Bruce would know, Cooroy to Curra has a reputation of being one of the highway's most dangerous sections,” she said.

"The final stage of this project between Woondum and Curra will create a Gympie bypass, completing a project that is more than 60km long.”

After the Federal Government's budget announcement, RACQ public policy head Rebecca Michael said the upgrade was desperately needed.

"It's so important we get this bypass around Gympie as soon as possible because we've already lost too many lives on the Cooroy to Curra stretch. This road is also very susceptible to flooding and can force freight to a standstill during weather events,” Dr Michael said.

"Despite the Bruce Highway Trust being touted by the Queensland Government in its election campaign, we still have no idea on how this trust is going to work. At the moment, it's really nothing more than a bunch of commitments that are dependent on federal funding.” -NewsRegional