REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

The NSW Business Chamber is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.
Now in its fourth year, the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards recognise excellence in business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, business growth and employment practices across the Northern Rivers region.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Saturday September 2.
They will then represent the region at the NSW Business Chamber's State Business Awards held in November in Sydney.
Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty, said this year's finalists represent a fantastic cross section of businesses from right across the Northern Rivers.
"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in the local business community and showcase their success at a local, regional and state level," Ms Laverty said.
"Stone & Wood Brewing took out the Excellence in Sustainability category at the 2016 State Business Awards and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our Regional Winners will do very well again at the NSW Business Chamber State Awards held in November this year," Mrs Laverty said.
2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards finalists:
Young Business Executive
Johnson Hunter, The Farm Byron Bay
Young Entrepreneur
Jeremy Holmes, Elements of Byron, Byron Bay
Michael Oaten, Wollongbar Pharmacy, Wollongbar
Sarah-Jane Ryan, Lady Bella Studio & Salon & Bella Creative Agency,
Business Leader
Anni Brownjohn, The Right Food Group, Murwillumbah
Carey De Boer, Totally Work Wear, Tweed Heads
Hayley Brown, Horn's Gas & Plumbing, Lismore
Neale Genge, Casino RSM Club, Casino
Excellence in Small Business
APRACS, Casino
Aurora Suspended Fires, Ballina
Banaglow Newsagency, Bangalow
Dalley Street Butchery, Lismore
Hemp Foods Australia, Bangalow
Lennox Holiday Apartments, Lennox Head
North Coast Events, Byron Bay
Salumi Australia, Billinudgel
Summergrove Estate, Carool
Excellence in Business
Ballina Campervan & Motorhome Centre, Ballina
Brookfarm, Bangalow
Casino RSM Club, Casino
Elements of Byron, Byron Bay
HBI Australia, Byron Bay
Mareeba Aged Care, Grafton
Stone & Wood Brewing Company, Murwillumbah
Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah
Totally Workwear, Tweed Heads
Excellence in Social Enterprise
Johnny's, Evans Head
Mount Warning Spring Water & Yaru Water
Realising Every Dream, Lismore
Summerland House Farm, Alstonville
The Farm, Byron Bay
Start Up Superstar
Cape Byron Distillery, Byron Bay
Connect Accountants & Advisors, Lismore
Geological George, Nobbys Creek
Oceanic Gymnastic Centre, Tweed Heads
Excellence in Innovation
The Farm, Byron Bay
BeeInventive, Newrybar
Jumbunna Community Prechool & Early Intervention Centre, Casino
Excellence in Sustainability
SAE Group, Tweed Heads
Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head
The Farm, Byron Bay
Employer of Choice
Mareeba Aged Care, Grafton
SAE Group, Tweed Heads
Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head
Summerland Credit Union, Lismore
Local Chamber of Commerce
Evans Head Business & Community Chamber
Murwillumbah & District Business Chamber
Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Retail
Banaglow Newsagency, Bangalow
Mt Warning Tours, Murwillumbah
Lismore Toyota, Lismore
Casino Tyre Professionals, Casino
Ballina Campervans & Motor Homes, Ballina
SPAR, Maclean
Alstonville Quality Meats, Alstonville
Visitor Experience
Summerland House Farm, Alstonville
Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba
Mavises Kitchen, Murwillumbah
North Coast Holiday Parks, Evans Head
Lismore Pie Cart, Lismore
Beef and Beach, Lennox Head
Ballina RSL, Ballina
Alstonville Country Cottages, Alstonville
Professional Service
Ochre Medical Centre, Grafton
Connect Accountants, Lismore
Bare Fruit Marketing, Ballina
Summerland Credit Union, Lismore
Collins Hume, Ballina
Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah
Personal Services
Addictive Hair & Beauty, Grafton
Sand Castles Early Education Centre, Evans Head
Alstonville Dental, Alstonville
Yoga White Lotus, Lennox Head
Blushed and Beautiful Hair and Beauty, Ballina
Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic, Goonellabah
Laurence Irvine Chiropractic, Murwillumbah
Trade & Manufacturing
SAE Group, Tweed Heads
APRACS, Casino
Active Pest Management, Ballina
Bee Safe Security, Alstonville
Bennys Smash Repair, Grafton
Horns Gas and Plumbing, Lismore
Aged Care & Wellbeing
Varela and Swift Pharmacy, Murwillumbah
Fresh Dental, Grafton
Riverside 24/7 Fitness, Ballina