26°
News

REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

JASMINE BURKE
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Stone and Wood Brewwing Co. came out on top at the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards in 2016. Photo Contributed
Stone and Wood Brewwing Co. came out on top at the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards in 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The NSW Business Chamber is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards recognise excellence in business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, business growth and employment practices across the Northern Rivers region.

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Saturday September 2.

They will then represent the region at the NSW Business Chamber's State Business Awards held in November in Sydney.

Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty, said this year's finalists represent a fantastic cross section of businesses from right across the Northern Rivers.

"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in the local business community and showcase their success at a local, regional and state level," Ms Laverty said.

"Stone & Wood Brewing took out the Excellence in Sustainability category at the 2016 State Business Awards and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our Regional Winners will do very well again at the NSW Business Chamber State Awards held in November this year," Mrs Laverty said.

2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards finalists:

Young Business Executive

Johnson Hunter, The Farm Byron Bay

Young Entrepreneur

Jeremy Holmes, Elements of Byron, Byron Bay

Michael Oaten, Wollongbar Pharmacy, Wollongbar

Sarah-Jane Ryan, Lady Bella Studio & Salon & Bella Creative Agency,　　

Business Leader

Anni Brownjohn, The Right Food Group, Murwillumbah

Carey De Boer, Totally Work Wear, Tweed Heads

Hayley Brown, Horn's Gas & Plumbing, Lismore

Neale Genge, Casino RSM Club, Casino　

Excellence in Small Business

APRACS, Casino

Aurora Suspended Fires, Ballina

Banaglow Newsagency,　Bangalow

Dalley Street Butchery, Lismore

Hemp Foods Australia, Bangalow

Lennox Holiday Apartments, Lennox Head

North Coast Events,　Byron Bay

Salumi Australia, Billinudgel

Summergrove Estate, Carool 　

Excellence in Business

Ballina Campervan & Motorhome Centre, Ballina

Brookfarm, Bangalow

Casino RSM Club, Casino

Elements of Byron, Byron Bay

HBI Australia,　Byron Bay

Mareeba Aged Care,　Grafton

Stone & Wood Brewing Company, Murwillumbah

Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah

Totally Workwear,　Tweed Heads　　

Excellence in Social Enterprise

Johnny's,　Evans Head

Mount Warning Spring Water & Yaru Water　

Realising Every Dream,　Lismore

Summerland House Farm,　Alstonville

The Farm,　Byron Bay　

Start Up Superstar

Cape Byron Distillery, Byron Bay

Connect Accountants & Advisors, Lismore

Geological George, Nobbys Creek

Oceanic Gymnastic Centre, Tweed Heads

Excellence in Innovation

The Farm, Byron Bay

BeeInventive, Newrybar

Jumbunna Community Prechool & Early Intervention Centre, Casino　

Excellence in Sustainability

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

The Farm, Byron Bay　

Employer of Choice

Mareeba Aged Care, Grafton

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

Summerland Credit Union, Lismore　

Local Chamber of Commerce

Evans Head Business & Community Chamber

Murwillumbah & District Business Chamber

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry　

Retail

Banaglow Newsagency,　Bangalow

Mt Warning Tours,　Murwillumbah

Lismore Toyota,　Lismore

Casino Tyre Professionals,　Casino

Ballina Campervans & Motor Homes,　Ballina

SPAR,　Maclean

Alstonville Quality Meats,　Alstonville　

Visitor Experience

Summerland House Farm, Alstonville

Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba

Mavises Kitchen, Murwillumbah

North Coast Holiday Parks, Evans Head

Lismore Pie Cart, Lismore

Beef and Beach, Lennox Head

Ballina RSL, Ballina

Alstonville Country Cottages, Alstonville　

Professional Service

Ochre Medical Centre, Grafton

Connect Accountants, Lismore

Bare Fruit Marketing, Ballina

Summerland Credit Union, Lismore

Collins Hume, Ballina

Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah　

Personal Services

Addictive Hair & Beauty, Grafton

Sand Castles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

Alstonville Dental, Alstonville

Yoga White Lotus, Lennox Head

Blushed and Beautiful Hair and Beauty, Ballina

Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic, Goonellabah

Laurence Irvine Chiropractic, Murwillumbah　

Trade & Manufacturing　

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

APRACS, Casino

Active Pest Management, Ballina

Bee Safe Security, Alstonville

Bennys Smash Repair, Grafton

Horns Gas and Plumbing, Lismore　

Aged Care & Wellbeing

Varela and Swift Pharmacy, Murwillumbah

Fresh Dental, Grafton

Riverside 24/7 Fitness, Ballina

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers business northern rivers business excellence awards 2017

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

FIRST sods turned on multi-million dollar infrastructure project which will one day house the fourth largest community in the Clarence Valley.

New fund to 'turbocharge' regional economic growth

A total of 30 girders were transported via South Grafton to build the new Sportsmans Ck Bridge at Lawrence.

Clarence Valley to benefit from Growing Local Economies Fund

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rebels up to the task of finals footy

POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

South Grafton need to start well to beat the Comets

McGuren off to winning start at home track

Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Jockey rides double on opening day of Grafton racing season

Local Partners

Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

An out of control fire has threatened properties in the Clarence Valley over night

Council forced to raise rate peg

GM Ashley Lindsay.

Future rate pegs difficult to predict

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry