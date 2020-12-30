REVEALED: One thing you must do before driving to Queensland

Traffic on The Pacific Highway near The Queensland and New South Wales Border . Photograph : Jason O'Brien

IF YOU’RE thinking of heading up the coast this holiday season, there’s one very important thing you need to do...

Fill up the car down here.

Just before you hit the border checks, the large service centres are charging more than $1.40 per litre for regular unleaded, up to 30 centre per litre more than some petrol stations currently charge up and down the North Coast.

Petrol prices in South Tweed Heads

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said Tweed Heads followed the Brisbane price cycle, which was at a high point at the moment.

“As you head down the coast, you start to see prices that are a lot more stable,” he said.

“The Tweed will come down again when Brisbane falls … but the cycles can be quite long, and the prices are quick to go up, and slow to come down.”

Mr Khoury said the higher prices had nothing to do with the time of the year, and cheaper prices could be found by checking on their app MyNRMA while passing through areas.

“Even within the areas that are cheaper, you will find the independents in town may be cheaper again, while the major brands can be more expensive,” he said.

“The MyNRMA app has every service station in the state in real time, so if you are heading out, get on the app, find the cheapest and fill up there, otherwise you could be paying more than $1.40.

“Our advice is to fill up before you leave, as the prices do get more expensive the closer to the border.”

Petrol prices in Yamba

Mr Khoury said while the prices were higher on the Brisbane cycle, they were expected to fall to the $1.10 average in many towns on the North Coast, where the fuel price was remaining more stable.

The NRMA has more resources about fuel prices and other tips on their website at: https://www.mynrma.com.au/membership/my-nrma-app/fuel-resources

