REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates

FUTURE QUEENS: The Jacaranda Queen candidates of 2019 are introduced to the community at Market Square. Jenna Thompson

WITH a record number of Jacaranda Queen candidates signing up, 2018 Matron of Honour Bernadette Basset is confident this year's Jacaranda Festival will be a smashing success.

"I'm very excited that we've got so many this year,” she said.

"We have 14 juniors and seven seniors. At one stage we were looking at only four, but it's just grown.”

Ms Bassett said this was due to help from new festival manager Mark Blackadder making the festival more accessible to the community, including two information session evenings earlier this year.

"The second information evening resulted in two more candidates signing up, which was really good,” she said.

Another change to the usual Jacaranda Festival program was the introduction of an meet, greet and eat event at Market Square on Sunday which gave members of the community a chance to meet the Queen candidates in a relaxed setting.

"The meet and greet is normally behind closed doors, whereas this year it's open to everyone,” Ms Bassett said.

"I love it because there's food, things for the kids to do, and the candidates can wander around chatting to the community. It's just awesome.”

JUNIOR CANDIDATES

Brigette Jamisedon

Emily-Rose Pulis

Erin Dunkley-Moore

Miriam Taylor

Kira Boulton

Letisha Stevenson

Stella Lydon

Anneka Larkin

Chelsea Hughes

Jessica Redman

Sahara Powell

Jamaica Yager

Gabrielle Solway

SENIOR CANDIDATES

Zahli Stevens

Ashleigh Simpson

Angela Bolger

Hayley Hedges

Dana McKew

Ashton Blackadder

Holly Hastings

MATRON OF HONOUR

Suzanna Campbell

