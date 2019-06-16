REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates
WITH a record number of Jacaranda Queen candidates signing up, 2018 Matron of Honour Bernadette Basset is confident this year's Jacaranda Festival will be a smashing success.
"I'm very excited that we've got so many this year,” she said.
"We have 14 juniors and seven seniors. At one stage we were looking at only four, but it's just grown.”
Ms Bassett said this was due to help from new festival manager Mark Blackadder making the festival more accessible to the community, including two information session evenings earlier this year.
"The second information evening resulted in two more candidates signing up, which was really good,” she said.
Another change to the usual Jacaranda Festival program was the introduction of an meet, greet and eat event at Market Square on Sunday which gave members of the community a chance to meet the Queen candidates in a relaxed setting.
"The meet and greet is normally behind closed doors, whereas this year it's open to everyone,” Ms Bassett said.
"I love it because there's food, things for the kids to do, and the candidates can wander around chatting to the community. It's just awesome.”
JUNIOR CANDIDATES
Brigette Jamisedon
Emily-Rose Pulis
Erin Dunkley-Moore
Miriam Taylor
Kira Boulton
Letisha Stevenson
Stella Lydon
Anneka Larkin
Chelsea Hughes
Jessica Redman
Sahara Powell
Jamaica Yager
Gabrielle Solway
SENIOR CANDIDATES
Zahli Stevens
Ashleigh Simpson
Angela Bolger
Hayley Hedges
Dana McKew
Ashton Blackadder
Holly Hastings
MATRON OF HONOUR
Suzanna Campbell
Stay tuned for full coverage of the Queen candidates