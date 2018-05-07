REVEALED: Our strongest female athletes

When it comes to sport, the Clarence Valley is home to top talent across both genders. So we decided to make things more interesting and compile a list of the toughest female athletes from Clarence Valley:

CELIA SULLOHERN

Celia Sullohern DAVID CROSLING

Quite possibly one of the best athletes to ever live in the Clarence Valley. Celia has been breaking down the door of her new love in the triathlon in recent years and has not lost a step despite switching disciplines to marathon and distance track events. She will represent Australia in the 5000m and 10000m track event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

LAURELEA MOSS

EAT MY DUST: Laurelea Moss pedalling hard at the QLD Masters Track Championships last month. Bruce J Wilson/Veloshotz

A masters cyclist who now holds several world records on both the track and the road. Moss was a late bloomer on the bike, not getting into competitive cycling until after she had entered the masters ranks. She most recently won a silver with the Queensland track team at the Cycling Australia Elite Track Nationals.

CARLY LEESON

Former Clarence cricketer Carly Leeson in action for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL last season. Matthew Elkerton

One from our younger brigade, Carly has been excelling on the Clarence Valley cricketing fields since she was only a youngster. She has now moved to Sydney, with a Cricket NSW scholarship to UNSW. She is also contracted to the Sydney Sixers WBBL side and NSW Blues squads.

DONNA URQUHART

Donna Urquhart proved experience prevails against tournament young gun Nada Abbas during the 2017 Allam British Open in March. Squash Pics

One of our leading ladies in the sporting world, Donna has climbed to the top of the Australian squash rankings with more than a decade on the professional squash world tour. She is currently ranked 14th in the world, making her the highest ranked Australian on the squash world tour. She has claimed recent wins at Monte Carlo and In the United States and will be representing Australia in the singles and mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

NAVA YOUNG

Nava Young

The daughter of legendary Australian surf icon Nat Young, Nava refused to stay in the shadow of her father and instead forged her own path in the waves. Known more for her prowess on the longboard, Nava has battled chronic back problems her entire career to surf at several world championship events. She made headlines in 2012, when she competed at the world titles while six months pregnant with her daughter Jagger - proving once and for all that you can be a world-class athlete and a woman at the same time.

GEORGIA BREWARD

Lawrence teenager Georgia Breward is one of three Clarence Valley AFL stars to earn selection for the NSW/ACT Youth Girls squad. Contributed

Another of the rising crop of female sporting talent in the Clarence Valley - Breward is to AFL, what God is to Catholicism. For the past five years, Breward has been in the AFL NSW representative system while plying her trade for the Grafton Tigers junior sides. After she turned 16, Breward was forced out of the Tigers junior system with a lack of female options and took her talent to the Gold Coast to play in the tough women's competition up there. She was named in the All-Australian women's ranks last year for a showcase match.

KALANI IVES

Yamba nipper Kalani Ives is competing in the 2017 Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Nipper Carnival at Main Beach Yamba, Saturday 28th January 2017. Deb



Kalani is the latest ironwoman champion to emerge from the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club. She follows on from a long line of successful talent but has taken it to the next level in her competing regularly making the Country and State championships each year. The 12-year-old was one of three country competitors to win gold at the NSW State Titles this year. The club's surf sports director Jim Dougherty has described her as one of those 'ultra-rare talents' that come once in a blue moon.

NEESA DOYLE

Lawrence footballer Neesa Doyle in action for the Gold Coast United NPLW side. Chris Simpson

The sister of Maclean Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle, Neesa got her start in soccer from kicking the ball around the backyard at Lawrence with her brother. But she never thought about taking it to a competitive level until she was in her final year of high school. Doyle took to the sport like a duck to water kicking 13 goals in her first season at the front for Maclean Bobcats. She has since relocated to the Gold Coast, and this year took over the captaincy of the Gold Coast United National Premier League side as they aim for a berth in the W-League next season.

KIM ELVERY

Kim Elvery Adam Hourigan

The Godmother of Clarence Valley triathlon, Kim Elvery has climbed to the top of the world rankings on several occasions. Despite being past 60 years old, Elvery only keeps getting better in competition, pushing her body to its limits and back again. But not just happy with competing on the world stage (including the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii where she finished fifth last year), Kim has turned her attention to fostering the next generation through the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club which she is the president of.

Do you agree with our list? Is there anyone you think should be on here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.