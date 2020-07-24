REVEALED: PCYC Grafton announces opening date for $6.5M centre

Grafton PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe is excited to have construction complete on the new $6.5 million centre.

AFTER 10 months of building work, the multimillion-dollar PCYC Grafton is set to open for business in the coming weeks.

Work at the club, which includes two gym and weights rooms, a large learning area, conference rooms and refreshed basketball courts, is nearing completion and the centre will welcome members of the Clarence community from August 24.

PCYC Grafton manager Tyson Donohoe said despite some challenges and setbacks, from heavy rain and flooding delaying the construction to a global pandemic holding up delivery of supplies, work was nearly complete on the $6.5 million centre.

"Construction is going great, we're looking very good at the minute," Mr Donohoe said.

"We've just got some vinyl being laid down the main hallway and that will finish of the flooring on the new section and our gymnastics area is so close to being finished it's not funny."

PCYC NSW CEO, Dominic Teakle, said the new club will be a benchmark sport and recreation hub for youth and the community.

"Together with the NSW Police Force, we are very pleased to be able to bring much needed programs and activities to young people and families in the region," he said.

"As a charity empowering young people, PCYC NSW, in partnership with the Clarence Valley Council, has invested in local young people and the community. We are here to work together and help them develop the skills they need to reach their full potential."

Mr Teakle said PCYC has worked closely with the people of Grafton to ensure the new facility meets the needs of the community.

"This will be our 65th club in the State and is the largest outside the Sydney metropolitan area," he said.

"The Clarence Valley is a vibrant and engaged community and we know this club will be a great asset to Grafton and we hope it will be well used by everyone."

PCYC Grafton has been running Fit For Life programs, part of the NSW Police Force RISEUP program, with officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District. An average of 20 young people attend the morning fitness, nutrition and social engagement program each morning.

The club will offer gymnastics classes for all ages, boxing, two gyms, basketball courts, futsal courts, school holiday programs and the 120 sqm youth hub will be a drop in centre for young people with hangout zones and computer and homework facilities.

Safin Constructions managed work at the site using local Grafton contractors where possible. The 1,300 sqm building was designed by Sydney architects, Allen Jack + Cottier.