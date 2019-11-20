Released Taliban prisoner’s link to Grafton centenarian

An image made from video released by the Taliban on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 shows Timothy Weekes making a statement on camera while in captivity.

IT HAS been revealed an Australian man held by the Taliban for three years has a rich family history in the Clarence.

Released early Tuesday morning, Timothy Weeks had been held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan since being abducted at gunpoint in 2016 with fellow academic Kevin King.

A relative of Mr Weeks still living in the Clarence Valley said while he only lived here as a small child, his father Mervyn had been born in Grafton and worked for the Department of main roads before moving with wife Marie Venn to Wagga Wagga.

It has also been confirmed Mr Weeks' great-uncle is Clarence Valley identity, 106-year-old Ken Weeks.

Timothy Weeks great-grandparents Alan and Flo Weeks had also lived in the Valley their whole lives and Alan had worked at the Ford Motor Company for over 30 years.

Mr Weeks and Mr King had been teaching at the American University in Kabul before their abduction in 2016.

Their release was part of prisoner-swap deal involving the deputy Taliban leader Anas Haqqani.