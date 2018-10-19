Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dundurribin Shooting
News

REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mysterious circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Coffs Coast local will be the main focus of investigations over the next few days, police have told media in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said police discovered the deceased body of a 40-year-old man in the back of a ute after being flagged down by a female driver at Dundarrabin, near Dorrigo, yesterday afternoon.

The man, who police said was well-known in the community, had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

"At around 2.30pm yesterday emergency services were required to attend a motor vehicle collision on Armidale Rd," he said.

"A short time later they were flagged down by a female in a utility and discovered there was a male deceased at the rear of the utility.

"A crime scene was established and through further investigations over the next few hours we were able to link a further crime scene at a residence on Armidale Rd."

Senior Sergeant O'Reilly confirmed the deceased was not a resident of the home.

The female, 37, was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was released late last night.

She is assisting police with enquiries.

"This is certainly going to be something we're going to put a lot of focus on for the next few days with our resources," Det Sr Sgt O'Reilly said.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

armidale road coffs coast crime scenes dorrigo dundarrabin shooting
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man with gunshot wound found dead in ute

    Man with gunshot wound found dead in ute

    Crime Man found with gunshot wound in the back of a utility on Armidale Rd

    Alleged child snatching ring members face court

    premium_icon Alleged child snatching ring members face court

    Crime Grafton GP and a pensioner face Grafton Local Court today

    GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    premium_icon GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    Opinion Gender reveals have become the new normal, and it's just all wrong

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    Horses HAS Racing NSW $13 million lovechild taken over 'The Cup'?

    Local Partners