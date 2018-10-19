REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

THE mysterious circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Coffs Coast local will be the main focus of investigations over the next few days, police have told media in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said police discovered the deceased body of a 40-year-old man in the back of a ute after being flagged down by a female driver at Dundarrabin, near Dorrigo, yesterday afternoon.

The man, who police said was well-known in the community, had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

"At around 2.30pm yesterday emergency services were required to attend a motor vehicle collision on Armidale Rd," he said.

"A short time later they were flagged down by a female in a utility and discovered there was a male deceased at the rear of the utility.

"A crime scene was established and through further investigations over the next few hours we were able to link a further crime scene at a residence on Armidale Rd."

Senior Sergeant O'Reilly confirmed the deceased was not a resident of the home.

The female, 37, was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was released late last night.

She is assisting police with enquiries.

"This is certainly going to be something we're going to put a lot of focus on for the next few days with our resources," Det Sr Sgt O'Reilly said.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.