REVEALED: The best spot in the Valley for growing families

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Gulmarrad and Waterview Heights are the Clarence Valley suburbs with the highest proportion of families according to data from the 2016 Census. Bernard Salt

WHEN Zeke and Tanya Huish were looking for the perfect place to raise their young family, it wasn't long before they settled on Gulmarrad.

"When you're in Gulmarrad, it feels like you're away from it all, when in actual fact you're completely central to everything," Mr Huish said.

"It's a few minutes to get onto the Pacific Highway, five minutes to Maclean and only 10 minutes drive to Brooms Head, which is just beautiful."

Mr Huish said it was easy to see why Gulmarrard was a popular location for young families to lay down their roots.

"There's more open space, it's affordable to buy a one-acre block and it's central to everything," he said. "Plus, there's nothing better than waking up to kangaroos in the yard."

Although Mr and Mrs Huish didn't grow up in the Clarence Valley, Mr Huish said he always had a strong connection to the region.

"I was born in Grafton, but about two weeks later my family moved to Byron Bay," he said.

"My grandparents always lived in Lawrence, so we were holidaying down there all the time. Yamba became like my second home."

Following a shift in role at his workplace which required him to travel all over the North Coast, Mr Huish took the opportunity to make the Clarence Valley home base.

After briefly living in Yamba and then Maclean, Zeke and Tanya settled on building their home in Gulmarrad.

"Because Gulmarrad is affordable in this respect, it gave us the opportunity to find a block and build," he said.

"It was an interesting experience when we were looking for land because there are so many different sides to Gulmarrad; some new, some old."

As more families move in to Gulmarrad, Mr Huish said he was hopeful about future developments to accommodate this growing community.

"I'd definitely like to see some bike paths and more parks in the area to utilise that open space," he said.

"Down the track when there are significantly more people here, I think there will be the need for another general store or a baker. But at this stage, the best part about Gulmarrad is that it's only a five-minute drive to grab a loaf of bread!"