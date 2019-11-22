Menu
Nymboida Camp Oven Festival
REVEALED: The Clarence festivals in line for grants

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 7:30 AM
FESTIVALS play a big role in the boosting tourism in the Valley so which ones will get a helping hand from council?

Highland Gathering, Clarence Valley Camp Oven festival and the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic are the big winners in round two of Clarence Valley Council’s Special Events Sponsorship Program.

The submissions were all assessed as Level three events, considered to attract overnight visitors, were seen as unique, generated their own income stream and contributed significantly to the local economy.

The assessment ensured they were able to unlock grants over $5000, with Highland Gathering receiving $5000, the Camp oven festival $7500 and Grafton to Inverell $7550.

Several other events gained grants of anywhere from $250 to $2000, from a pool of $89,000 set aside to attract and grow events that contribute to the economy with a focus on events with high participation.

Other events which attracted funding were The Glenreagh Timber Festival ($2000) Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod ($2000) and Yamba Veterans Week of Golf ($750).

The officer recommendation to adopt the recommendations for funding was passed unanimously and will go to the council meeting next week.

