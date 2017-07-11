REVEALED: The Clarence Valley's richest and poorest suburbs

THE Clarence Valley is experiencing growth in population and median income, though the main drivers of growth are coming from increases in rural and out suburbs, Census 2016 figures show.

Analysis by The Daily Examiner of the figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the median income of the valley increased by 18.49%, with a majority of that growth coming from median income increases in Glenreagh, Iluka, Yamba and Woombah.

Of the 14 largest suburbs in the Clarence Valley, which accounts for 71% of the Valley's population, population growth was also driven by outer suburbs of Clarence Valley towns, with Junction Hill, Woombah and Townsend leading the way.

Clarenza boasts the highest median weekly household income at $1465 a week, followed by Junction Hill with $995 a week, Gulmarrad at $978 a week and Coutts Crossing at $886 a week.

A view of a housing estate in Clarenza. Adam Hourigan

However when it comes to growth, Clarenza however experienced the lowest since the 2011 Census at 8.76%, the only one of the 14 suburbs with a population of more than 500 to experience single figure percentage increase in median weekly household income.

The biggest growth in median income came in Glenreagh, where median weekly household income increased 34.46% to $995 a week. Iluka, which has the lowest median weekly household income of the suburbs analysed, saw the second highest increase from $578 a week to $723, an increase of 25.09%.

When it comes to population, in five years the population of Junction Hill grew up 16.4%, the strongest in the Clarence Valley, followed by Woombah at 13.29% and Townsend at 8.94%.

Not everywhere in the Clarence Valley is growing though.

South Grafton saw a population decrease since 2011 by -5.07%, and Clarenza shrank by -2.13%.

As for ages, the oldest median age is in Iluka at 62 years old, followed by Woombah at 57 years old and Maclean and Yamba at 56.

The youngest median age is at Coutts Crossing at 41, followed by Glenreagh with 42 and Grafton at 43.

Median refers to the value separating the higher half of a data range to the lowest half, which is basically the middle figure in a data set.

RICH AND POOR

The three richest suburbs (based on median weekly income) were:

Clarenza ($1465 p/w, +8.76%)

Junction Hill ($1167 p/w, +17.29%)

Gulmarrad ($1135 p/w, +16.05%)

The three poorest suburbs were:

Iluka ($723 p/w, +25.09%)

South Grafton ($801 p/w, +12.98%)

Woombah ($816 p/w, +19.65%)

Strongest population growth:

Junction Hill (1370 people, +16.4%)

Woombah (844 people, +13.29%)

Townsend (890 people, +8.94%)

Weakest population growth:

South Grafton (6068 people, -5.07%)

Clarenza (563 people, -2.13%)

Ulmarra (779 people, -0.64%)

NOTE: SUBURBS WITH POPULATIONS BELOW 500 WERE NOT INCLUDED