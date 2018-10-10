80 JOBS: Burger chain needs workers for third Ipswich store

The new Carl's Jr will be near the new Costco store at Bundamba

The new Carl's Jr will be near the new Costco store at Bundamba

THERE will be 80 new jobs created in Ipswich when burger chain Carl's Jr opens its third outlet in the Ipswich area early next yea.

Franchise owners The Bansal Group has revealed the burger chain will continue to expand west with stores planned for the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba.

The new restaurant, which will be located on the Warrego highway near the site of Costco Bundamba will be modelled on a successful development on the Pacific motorway at Eagleby near Logan.

The site will feature a Caltex petrol station, though developers promise a full-sized 60 seat Carl's Jr restaurant rather than a concession within the fuel stop.

The Caltex itself will feature 140 sq m of retail space, but no details have been released on future retail tenants for the space.

Representatives of The Bansal Group, which owns and operates Carl's Jr in southeast Queensland anticipate that hiring for the 80 positions will start in January 2019.

The development is expected to be completed in March next year, with developers currently looking for sites for Toowoomba and Plainland stores.

Carl's Jr is set to undergo rapid expansion over the next decade with plans for 20 sites by end of 2020 and hopes of reaching 50 restaurants in Queensland by 2025.

The developer has also confirmed that the chain's famous 'free burgers for a year' promotion will be running at the location.

Burger-loving customers camped out overnight at the Redbank Plains and West Ipswich stores in the hopes of becoming one of the first 50 customers, who received voucher books entitling them to a free menu item every week for a year.