REVEALED: The most popular baby names in the Clarence

JACOB may have been only the 23rd most popular name in the state for babies last year, but for Grafton first-time mother Mary Lofthouse, it was perfect.

The name doesn't feature in the Clarence Valley's most popular baby names of last year, but after considering popular names such as Harry or Thomas, Ms Lofthouse said that Jacob really grew on her.

Mary Lofthouse named her first baby Jacob.

"It just stuck I think," she said. "I wasn't really into, but the more I thought about it, the more I came to like it."

Ms Lofthouse said she had originally thought that if she had a girl, she'd call the baby Matilda, but as soon as she fell pregnant, fell out of love with it, with Olivia her first choice - the third most popular name in the state.

The Clarence's top ten list varies wildly from the overall state figures provided by the NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages.

Ella tops the list for the girls locally, with the name sneaking into the top 10 statewide, while for the boys, Harry was the most common, while only rating 20th across the state.

The most popular girls name across the state Charlotte was the seventh most popular locally, while the most popular name in the state Oliver doesn't rate a mention on the boys side in the Clarence.

The Births, Deaths and Marriages records for last year show 216 children registered for the Clarence local government area, 114 girls and 102 boys.

As for Ms Lofthouse's pride and joy, she said that she had been told that when she first saw her baby, she'd know if the name was right.

"And he definitely looked like a Jacob," she said.

Clarence Valley's most popular baby names 2019

POSITION BOYS NAME GIRLS NAME 1 HARRY ELLA 2 COOPER ELSIE 3 LEO AMELIA 4 DANIEL MIA 5 JAEDEN DAKOTA 6 LENNOX RUBY 7 PERCY CHARLOTTE 8 RIVER ISLA 9 HUDSON LILY 10 THOMAS MATILDA

NSW most popular baby names 2019