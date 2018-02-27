REVEALED: The most punctual airline flying to and from Coffs

ON TIME: Virgin Australia was the most punctual airline flying between Coffs Harbour and Sydney last year according to the latest Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics report.

ON TIME: Virgin Australia was the most punctual airline flying between Coffs Harbour and Sydney last year according to the latest Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics report. Trevor Veale

FLYING to or from Coffs Harbour? Find out which airline was the most punctual last year.

On average flights to and from Coffs took off or landed on time more than 80 per cent of the time in 2017.

Virgin Australia was the most time savvy airline flying out of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

According to the latest Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics report on domestic airline on time performance, the Richard Branson-owned airline's punctuality was above the national average.

Of the 540 Virgin flights from Coffs to Sydney, 616 (87.7 per cent) flights took off on time.

While 544 of the 617 (88.2 per cent) flights from Sydney to Coffs Harbour were on the deck at the scheduled time.

Nationally, domestic airline on time performance averaged 82 per cent for arrivals and 82.7 per cent for departures.

Virgin cancelled 18 Coffs to Sydney flights and 17 Sydney to Coffs flights.

Tigerair had the most delays, with 79.6 per cent of flights arriving and 71.8 percent taking off on time.

But Tigerair only had one local cancellation to and from Sydney last year.

QantasLink had the most Coffs to Sydney, and vice-versa flights, last year. Of the 1764 flights 81.5 per cent arrived and 80.5 per cent departed on time.

The national airline cancelled 42 flights from Coffs to Sydney and 40 from Sydney to Coffs.

Coffs Harbour Regional Airport Manager Dennis Martin said the local airport's arrival and departure performances were usually above average.

Mr Martin said airlines were in control of arrival and departure performances.

"Most delays are attributable to Sydney airport," he said.