Revealed: The strongest men at every NRL club

Adam Elliott, Marty Taupau, and Josh Mansour are some of the NRL's strongest men.

Adam Elliott, Marty Taupau, and Josh Mansour are some of the NRL's strongest men.

The Broncos have a hammer called 'King Kong' they present to the biggest lifter at the club.

St George Illawarra has a rookie winger who can squat 300 kilograms (allegedly). The Warriors call one centre 'Mr Uppers' because... well, you can figure it out.

In rugby league, being a king of the gym is a big, big deal.

In their own words, NRL players reveal the strongest men at their club.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

BRONCOS

In the words of Brodie Croft:

"I'd say Kotoni Staggs would be up there, he's a powerful man.

"Jamayne Isaako does squats, legs, that's all he does.

"I couldn't put numbers on it off the top of my head, I just see a lot of plates on the bar and know that's a lot of weight."

In the words of Payne Haas:

"That's easy, Joe Ofahengaue. He lifts crazy, he's an animal in the gym.

"We have a thing, it's like a hammer that we call King Kong, and he's got it. He's had it for about the last two years.

"He would be the strongest out of everyone. I think he benches 190 or something and squats about 210."

Kotoni Staggs of the Broncos.

RAIDERS

In the words of Curtis Scott:

"Jack Murchie. I was really surprised when I got to the club because everyone's jacked - they're massive.

"Maybe Jack Murchie - he's pushing out some big numbers - he's the king of the jungle. I think he's benching 170 - I'm definitely not in his weights group."

BULLDOGS

In the words of Lachlan Lewis:

"Adam Elliott is a killer on the bench press - he'd be up to 150kg - and Ofahiki (Ogden) does a lot too.

"There's a guy named Isaiah Tass - he's a young fella - and we were doing box jumps the other day and he was jumping crazy heights."

SHARKS

In the words of Wade Graham:

"Jack Williams. If someone else at our club didn't say Jack Williams I'd be very surprised. He's something else, he just loves the gym, he rips in, he trains very hard.

"Matty Prior used to give him a run for his money but now that he's left definitely Jack Williams."

In the words of Chad Townsend:

"Jack Williams. We do weights in groups of forwards and backs so I'm not actually in the gym with Jack.

"But I've seen him lift before - he deadlifts over 250kg - it's crazy. His face just looks normal too - it's phenomenal.

"For the backs Josh Morris is really strong as well."

Jack Williams pictured in the gym at Cronulla Sharks.

TITANS

Young prop Moeaki Fotuaika has already earned a reputation as the club's king of the gym.

Captain Ryan James was quoted by Stuff.NZ last year praising Fotuaika's efforts with the steel.

"The kid came in and has set just about every club record we have in the gym, he's unbelievable," James said.

SEA EAGLES

Daly Cherry-Evans when asked about Abbas Miski benching more than 180 kilograms:

"I think they got that wrong (Miski story), that was my name, it was actually me benching 183 (laughs).

"Marty (Taupau) is still strong, he's very very strong. People probably get sick of writing it but Marty is extremely strong.

"Abbas is definitely up there when it comes to lifting. I've never enjoyed lifting as much as some of my teammates."

In the words of Dylan Walker:

"(Miski) I wasn't there that day but I heard the boys say it was pretty impressive.

"Young Hopoate, Albert Hopoate, he's pretty strong in the gym.

"Pound for pound I'd reckon it would probably be Lachlan Croker. He's a strong little bugger, he can squad, bench, chin... he can do it all.

"The deadlift champion is probably Tofafoa Sipley. I remember he got 300, it might have been 310... I don't know how my back would pull up after that."

Marty Taupau.

STORM

In the words of Josh Addo-Carr:

"We're different to other clubs. We lift more consistent, we don't really look for numbers.

"Every second week or third week we get to see if we're progressing.

"In the forwards it would obviously be Nelson or Jesse Bromwich, two big boys.

"I'm pretty strong for my size, just quietly."

WARRIORS

In the words of Chanel Harris-Tavita:

"Patrick Herbert, he's a strong man. I don't know about squats, but I think he benches more than I squat.

"It would be around 170s or 180s, and he's a centre as well. He's got that little Solomone Kata build, real nuggety. Short arms, he doesn't have to push it as far."

In the words of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck:

"Patrick Herbert and Bunty Afoa, for the middles it's definitely Bunty, he's a beast. He's throwing big weights around.

"Bunty would bench around 170s or 180s. The funny thing is Patrick would be similar. We call him Mr Uppers because leg days he's not a fan, but with uppers you can just load him up"

Patrick Herbert of the Warriors.

KNIGHTS

In the words of Mitchell Pearce:

"Connor Watson is pretty freakish with his fitness and strength... he's a sexy man too so he has the full package.

"For his weight and size, for the stuff he's benching and sort of thing he's pretty good.

"He was doing 160 or 170 (bench), something crazy. I'm lucky to get up to 100."

COWBOYS

In the words of Michael Morgan:

"Coen Hess and Corey Jensen.

"I think Hessy off the top of my head the other day was doing eight reps at 150 kilos squatting... I think that was his third set of eight.

"He's been going to the gym on his weekend as something to do, he's a bit different like that. He's not drinking anymore and he goes to the gym instead."

EELS

The Daily Telegraph revealed last year Fijian winger Maika Sivo maxed out at a squat of 285 kilograms.

The Eels star reportedly couldn't reach his desired 300kg because... there wasn't enough room on the bar to fit another plate.

"The bar I was using, there was no more room on it," Sivo said at the time.

Maika Sivo of the Parramatta Eels. Picture: Phil Hillyard

PANTHERS

In the words of Josh Mansour:

"We're all put in categories, so with my weight ratio I'm doing well in that.

"Viliame Kikau is a beast. He got me the other day. We did bench press. I got two (reps) at 150kg and he got three at 152kg - which is to be expected - the guy's a dinosaur!

"Jack Hetherington is such an explosive human. He's lifting big numbers, especially with deadlifts, and Liam Martin as well. There are a few strong guys, Jimmy Tamou as well."

In the words of Api Koroisau:

"Josh Mansour is super strong for his weight and his size but the king of the gym it probably is Spencer Leniu... huge butt.

"He's so powerful. I reckon he's quicker than me over 10-20 metres. That base is huge - he's just so strong. I rate him so much, he's going to be a real prospect."

In the words of Nathan Cleary:

"Josh Mansour is always breaking records. He loves his rig so he lives in the gym."

RABBITOHS

In the words of Cody Walker:

"It would be out of Damien Cook and Cameron Murray just pound-for-pound.

"Tom Burgess is probably benching the most.

"Some of the stuff that Cam does - he's a pretty powerful type of guy - and he's a sort so some of the stuff he does is pretty amazing."

In the words of Latrell Mitchell:

"I think big Junior Tatola squats a bit and benches a bit but he's a big boy so he's been lifting himself around for a while.

"Big Tommy Burgess goes all right too, he shoulder presses… me (laughs)."

DRAGONS

In the words of Ben Hunt:

"We split gym between forwards and the backs.

"I'm with the backs so out of those guys, pound-for-pound probably Tristan Sailor goes pretty well.

"He squatted something like 300 the other day so for a small man he's pretty powerful."

Tristan Sailor of the Dragons shakes hands with his father Wendell Sailor.

ROOSTERS

In the words of Brett Morris:

"It's Ryan Hall. He's just about got every record there is. He's an absolute beast, so strong whether it's upper body or lower body he's probably one of the strongest players I think I've ever played with.

"He's pretty impressive in the gym, there's a few blokes pushing him but I don't think they're going to get to where he's at."

TIGERS

In the words of Benji Marshall:

"BJ Leilua has been pretty impressive since he got here.

"Guys like Tommy Mikaele are pretty strong... Luke Brooks, surprisingly, pound-for-pound, I reckon he'd be the strongest."

In the words of Moses Mbye:

"One of our young boys Tommy Mikaele, he lifts some serious weight.

"He's the strongest by far. I don't know the exact numbers because I'm not even in his calibre so I don't go in his group.

"He'd be (benching) plus 150 and he's nudging 300 on deadlifts and stuff. He's strong."