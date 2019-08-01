REVEALED: The town with the most community spirit

WILD WATER: The VRA is just one of the groups the civic minded people of Nymboida are involved with.

WILD WATER: The VRA is just one of the groups the civic minded people of Nymboida are involved with. Paul McIntyre

WHEN it comes to volunteering, Nymboida is punching well above its weight.

The small town of just under 300 people tops the list of Clarence Valley townships, many of which also had higher volunteer involvement than the rest of the country.

Bernard Salt explained the "incredibly civic-minded people in Nymboida" were well above the national average of 21 per cent of people in Australia who said they had volunteered in the month leading up to the 2016 Census.

A whopping 36 per cent of residents in Nymboida said they volunteered.

Nymboida Rural Fire Service captain Paul Johnston was not surprised by the news.

He said it reflected the type of mentality that existed there.

"Basically it is a very community-driven area - everyone is involved in something," he said.

"And there are people who are involved in different organisations across the board.

"I am very happy with the people who volunteer in the Nymboida brigade and they are a credit to their community and the Clarence Valley as a whole."

Mr Johnston agreed that the geography played a part in motivating people in rural towns to get involved in community organisations because they understood the real impact it could have on their area.

"Particularly people in remote areas have the belief that you can't always rely on someone else to do certain things," he said.

"And when people get involved in other organisations they realise the effect it has on the community as a whole and the positive effect it can have on themselves."

There were positive signs for community across the Clarence Valley because it was not just people in Nymboida who were above average when it came to performing civic duty.

Clarenza and Wooloweyah were both above 30 per cent.

However, over his 21 years of involvement in the RFS, Mr Johnston had seen a change in the way people engaged in volunteering and said it was hard to really understand what was driving that change.

"It has been harder in some respects (to find volunteers) and it just appears that in modern times people have to work more," he said.

"But that's not to say in previous times they didn't work."

The Nymboida Volunteer Rescue Association is also very active and often assisted people in and around the many rivers in the area.