REVEALED: The true secret to cooking the perfect barbecue

It's time to learn the fine art of cooking a barbecue. Rob Williams

GET your tongs and aprons out, Ballina.

Cherry Street Sports Club and Hooked On Brewing & BBQ have teamed up to host a special Double Barrel barbecue masterclass this Sunday from 8.30am.

Barbecuing experts, Double Barrel are highly-regarded as one of Australia's best barbecue teams, and will be helping you to hone your barbecue skills in this exclusive masterclass.

The duo compete annually through Australasian BBQ Alliance competitions, and have already won five competitions this year.

Hooked On Brewing & BBQ's owner Jay Morgan said that the class is going to be a fantastic chance to learn about barbecuing from real award-winning experts, and if you want to learn barbecue, this is the event to go to.

He said the class is designed to teach everyone from the basics of low and slow style barbecue, through to some of the best top level barbecue secrets.

"They will walk you through everything, from the most basic barbecuing advice, to the more to in-depth competition techniques," he said.

"It's guys helping you to learn how to cook really good food."

The masterclass costs $140 per person, which includes three to four hours of barbecuing knowledge, concluding with lunch and a few drinks after the class.

There are limited spaces available, so book at Cherry Street Sports Club and Hooked On Brewing & BBQ to secure your place.