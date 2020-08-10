REVEALED: Three new bypasses to open soon on highway

The next big change on the way for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade will be the long-awaited bypass of Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell.

It comes after the recent opening of the finished Maclean interchange, and the upcoming section from Iluka to Devils Pulpit being completed.

There will be traffic changes that will take effect when the 34-kilometre upgraded section opens between Woodburn and Pimlico in September this year, weather permitting.

“The Pacific Highway upgrade continues to deliver for our regional communities, creating more than 3,000 jobs during the peak of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project alone and injecting millions into local economies,” Mr Hogan said.

“This new section forms a large part of the final stretch of the upgrade, which is on track to open to traffic by the end of this year.”

Mr Gulaptis said motorists would be able to use the new interchanges at Woodburn, Broadwater and Coolgardie for safe access to the Pacific Motorway as part of the upcoming opening, which would improve connectivity between neighbouring towns.

“Travellers will be encouraged to visit the newly bypassed towns with large signs to be installed at the approaches to Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“These signs have already been installed along the Pacific Highway upgrade, most recently at Nambucca and Kempsey, helping support regional communities.”

How to navigate the new bypasses:

Woodburn bypass:

This interchange has northbound on and off ramps and southbound on and off ramps providing access to Woodburn and surrounding areas.

Woodburn interchange arrangements

Exit at this interchange to travel north to Broadwater, Evans Head and surrounding areas.

Access to the motorway for southbound motorists from Woodburn, Broadwater, Evans Head or surrounding areas will also be via this interchange.

Broadwater bypass:

This interchange has a northbound on ramp and a southbound off ramp connecting to Broadwater-Evans Head Road.

New Broadwater interchange arrangements

To travel south on the new motorway from Broadwater, Evans Head and surrounding areas, motorists will use the southbound on ramp at the Woodburn interchange.

Access to Broadwater, Evans Head and surrounding areas for northbound motorists will be via the northbound off ramp at the Woodburn interchange. Alternatively, access to travel north or south is also available at the Coolgardie interchange.

Coolgardie interchange

This interchange has northbound on and off ramps and southbound on and off ramps providing access to Wardell, Coolgardie and surrounding areas.

Stage 1 – temporary arrangement

Coolgardie interchange arrangement maps

Once the motorway is open, work to complete the eastern roundabout and local access road connecting Wardell and Pimlico will begin. While northbound and southbound on and off ramps will open, temporary arrangements will be in place for:

access to the southbound on ramp from Coolgardie and surrounding areas

access to northbound and southbound ramps via Kays Road for Wardell and surrounding areas

Stage 2 – permanent arrangement

Once the eastern roundabout and local access road connecting Wardell and Pimlico are complete, the Coolgardie interchange will open in its permanent arrangement.

The Pacific Highway upgrade is now about 91 per cent complete, and continues to deliver improved travel times for locals, tourists and the freight industry.

New local road names are published in the NSW Government Gazette and local newspapers as they are finalised. Property owners affected by the changes will receive a letter from Richmond Valley Council or Ballina Shire Council with formal notification of their new address. Councils will provide new address information to Australia Post, Australian Electoral Commission, Australian Taxation Office and emergency services.

To help explain the upcoming change, a community update will be distributed to local residents from this week and made available online at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.

Local businesses interested in receiving updates about the upcoming bypass are encouraged to register at w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au.