REVEALED: Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

A CUT ABOVE: Cuts on Fitzroy's Jesyka Boyle, owner Kate Ashington and Kirstie Watts are stoked to be named the Valley's favourite kids hairdresser.

A CUT ABOVE: Cuts on Fitzroy's Jesyka Boyle, owner Kate Ashington and Kirstie Watts are stoked to be named the Valley's favourite kids hairdresser. Kathryn Lewis

CREATING a family friendly environment in the salon was the first thing Kate and Ryan Ashington set out to do when they opened Cuts on Fitzroy.

Mrs Ashington said being named the Valley's favourite place for parents to take their little ones for a cut is fantastic and reinforces they are on the right track.

Whilst working with kids can be a "massive challenge”, Mrs Ashington said there are a few tricks to the trade.

"You have got a moving target and we're dealing with some sharp objects,” she said.

"It's all about making them feel really comfortable, making it fun. We've got an Ipad.”

Appointments aren't on offer at the Grafton salon, which Mrs Ashington said made life easier for parents.

"It depends on if your little one is up for it that day whether it's going to work or not,” she said.

"Sometimes it's hard to make an appointment, so this way they can just come on in at their leisure.”

Understanding that many families are on a budget, Mrs Ashington said she offered all haircuts for kids 12 and under for $18.

Of course, the allure of a great coffee is enough to make up any parent's mind.

Mrs Ashington said when they came across the business opportunity three years ago, they leapt at the chance to bring a piece of the city to Grafton.

Whilst the cafe led by Mr Ashington thrives in its own right, Mrs Ashington said the two sides of the business complimented each other.

"You'll get mums coming in and they go, 'coffee stat, and a kids haircut',” she said.