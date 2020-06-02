REVEALED: Vote to decide Iluka ambulance location

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.

ILUKA BOWLS Club members will vote on a resolution for the club to sell land that will become the town’s new ambulance station.

In a letter sent to members and posted on their public Facebook page, the club has called an extraordinary general meeting on June 21 to sell their land, sited next to the adjacent sporting fields.

Notice to Members - Extraordinary General Meeting Sunday 21st June 2020 at 10am via Zoom. (Some provision for physical... Posted by Iluka Bowls Club on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

In July last year, the bowling club offered to give a portion of their land to NSW Health to build the ambulation station, which members gave approval to at the club’s annual general meeting.

However, it was discovered that the strip of land next to the netball and basketball court was too small for the project, and the club entered into negotiations for a larger portion of land.

As part of the negotiations, it was deemed that the club would need to be compensated for the loss of future use.

WE WON: Government brings present with announcement of station

The report said that the negotiations have reached a stage where the club would be paid $700,000 for the land as well as other incidental costs relating to the development.

As the sale is of an amount more than $200,000, it must be ratified by the members.

The letter, signed by bowling club chairman Colin Curnow on behalf of the board, said that the decision to sell the land comes with full board endorsement, and they hope the members wholeheartedly support the decision.

THE FIGHT CONTINUED: Group urges relook at ambulance station

However, while anything to do with the new station has packed out the club over the past year, this year only 40 members will be allowed on premises to vote due to coronavirus restrictions.

The club is encouraging those who are able to attend the meeting via Zoom, with the 40 members restricted to those without access to the technology.

A quorum of 50 members at the meeting is required for the vote, with a 50 per cent plus one vote needed to pass the resolution.

Those who are unable to attend are asked to contact the club, with places filled on a first come, first served basis.

The resolution states that if restrictions are eased before the meeting date, then further people will be allowed in.

Instructions on how to connect to the meeting via Zoom are available from the club, or on the letter posted on the Facebook page.

Ann McLean and Nicola Donsworth looking over land on offer by the Iluka Bowls Club for the proposed Iluka ambulance station.

The letter encourages members from across the state and country to vote.

“Looking at the current financial climate due to the coronavirus and the beneficial outcome this sale would have for the Community, members support for the sale will complete the community achievement and that of the Iluka Ambulance Action Group … to bring this much needed service to Iluka and surrounds,” it finishes.

The ambulance station announcement was made in December 2018 after a hard-fought campaign, led by residents John and Ann McLean.