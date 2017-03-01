29°
REVEALED: We could have the cleanest maternity wards in NSW

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 1st Mar 2017 5:30 AM
The latest Bureau of Health Information survey into maternity care around New South Wales was released today.
The latest Bureau of Health Information survey into maternity care around New South Wales was released today.

IF YOU have used a bathroom or toilet in a Northern New South Wales hospital maternity ward, you have probably experienced the cleanest in the state.

Almost 85% of mums in Lismore, Murwillumbah, the Tweed and Grafton agreed in a survey released today the bathrooms and wards were "very clean", while the state average response was 65%.

The Bureau of Health Information survey Patient Perspectives: Experiences of maternity care in NSW public hospitals, included opinions from about one in 20 women who had a baby in 2015.

The second best health district for maternity ward cleanliness was Northern Sydney tied with Southern NSW, and the second best for toilet and bathroom cleanliness was Southern NSW.

Murwillumbah performed the best with 88% of mothers happy with the level of cleanliness.

The survey noted cleanliness and hygiene were particularly important for new mothers with heightened concerns about the health and safety of their baby.

Murwillumbah came out on top in many other categories, placing it eighth out of 56 hospitals in terms of overall maternity care satisfaction in NSW.

Out of 58 survey questions Murwillumbah turned back 13 significantly more positive responses compared to the state average.

Its best outcome was to the statement "(I was) completely given enough information about how to care for myself after birth of baby" which 91% of mums agreed with. It was the best result in the state.

The Tweed had four responses that were significantly more positive than the state average and one significantly more negative.

Lismore had two significantly more positive and one negative while Grafton had two positive and one negative.

Lismore's one significant negative was the time it took mums to get to antenatal appointments.

61% of mums spent longer than 30 minutes travelling to their appointments compared with the state average of 81%.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  babies maternity mothers northern rivers lifestyle survey

