REVEALED: What we think of our local hospitals

IT MIGHT not be where we want to be, but at least there’s a friendly face to guide us through our hospital visits.

A new survey on the levels of hospital care shows our hospitals are leading the state in how well their patients are treated.



“Our staff should be really proud of the results in this report, in which the overwhelming majority of respondents have rated both the care, and the individuals providing that care, extremely highly,” Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones speaks at the official opening of the $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre on Thursday, 13th August, 2020.

“One of the most pleasing aspects is the fac these results build on previous years of consistently good results. This shows that patients in Northern NSW are regularly receiving excellent care, thanks to the expertise and compassionate care of our staff.”

The report shows that 95 per cent of patients across the health district rated their care as either ‘very good’ or ‘good’ and, if asked by family and friends, more than four out of five patients said they ‘would speak highly’ of their hospital experience.

The $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre.

Across the health district, nearly all patients who responded (97 per cent) rated the nurses who treated them as either ‘very good’ or ‘good’, almost matched by the 95 per cent who provided a ‘very good’ or ‘good’ rating for their treating doctors.

Three-quarters of patients (75 per cent) said the care they received in hospital was ‘very well organised’, the highest result in NSW.

Nearly nine out of 10 patients (89 per cent) said they were ‘always’ treated with respect and dignity, and 95 per cent of respondents said they received the ‘right amount’ of information about their operation or surgical procedure before arrival at hospital.

Grafton Base Hospital stood out among the state for the state of toilet facilities with 82 per cent respondents saying the toilets and bathrooms were ‘very clean’, above the state average of 63 per cent.

Maclean Hospital.

Further results at the hospital showed more than nine out of 10 patients (94 per cent) said the emergency department staff were always polite and courteous. 92 per cent said the doctors were always kind and caring, while 91 per cent said nurses were always kind and caring.

At Maclean 94 per cent said emergency department staff were always polite and courteous, while nine out of 10 said the nurses were always kind and caring. 90 per cent said they were always treated with respect and dignity.