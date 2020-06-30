A popular cinema chain will reopen its curtains this week, just in time for the school holidays. Find out what movies will be on the big screen.

Hoyts will reopen its cinemas across Australia this Thursday offering a host of movies perfect to keep children entertained this school holidays.

The cinemas were forced to close in March due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Guests will be able to get the full cinema experience, just with less people at each screening.

Hoyts CEO and President Damian Keogh said they would be offering $10 tickets on select screening and $25 Hoyts Lux tickets.

Movies which were released during the pandemic will be back on the big screen from Thursday including; Bloodshot, Bad Boys for Life, 1917, Sonic the Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level, Dolittle, Addams Family and Call of the Wild.

Retro favourites including Ghostbusters, The Goonies, Matilda and all eight Harry Potter movies will also be screened.

In coming weeks new release blockbusters such as Russell Crowe's Unhinged, romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, Judd Apatow's latest comedy The King of Staten Island, Disney's live action adaptation of Mulan and Bill & Ted Face the music will be added to the screening list in coming weeks.

In order to adhere to social distancing rules guests will be separated in cinema.

Staff will also be temperature tested and there will be increased cleaning.

Movie goers are encouraged to book online via the Hoyts website or App.

Originally published as REVEALED: What you can watch when cinemas reopen this week