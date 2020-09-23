REVEALED: What your town’s ‘median’ house looks like

THE LATEST median house price figures for the Clarence Valley are out for September, and while there has been strong growth in all area of the Clarence for prices, there are still some great homes available.

The Daily Examiner used realestate.com.au to find houses that sat around the median house price for several suburbs, and found that in many cases, a "median" house offers quite a lot either to the homebuyer, whether it's first-time, investor or maybe downsizer.

Some have pools, some have big living areas, and many will surprise you to see that they're anything from what you'd consider average.

Here is a selection of what is on offer in the middle of the range for the Clarence Valley:

Grafton

256 Queen St, Grafton

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

$335,000

Agent: Elders Real Estate Grafton

Located just a few minutes' drive to the CBD, in a sought after area sits 256 Queen Street, Grafton. This property would appeal to a large range of the market from first home buyers, investors and even families.

The home itself consist of 3 generous Bedrooms with 2 having built-ins and a functional bathroom plus an extra toilet downstairs.

The dining room flows nicely from the large living area into the kitchen.

Other features of the home include timber floorboards throughout, a reverse cycle airconditioner in the dining room and plenty of storage and benchspace in the kitchen.

The large covered timber deck to the rear of the property is East facing and perfect for entertaining family and friends or for watching the kids play in the above ground swimming pool.

Fencing is at a premium with Colorbond all the way around

Forget about a shed as underneath offers a mile of storage and workshop space.

A tree lined back yard gives you privacy and the feeling of being in your own private oasis

256 Queen Street is currently rented for $350 per week with no current lease in place.

South Grafton

272 Ryan St, Grafton

3 bed, 1 bath 2 car 613 sqm

$269,000

Agent: LJ Hooker Grafton

With a price tag sure to attract many, 272 Ryan Street will appeal to the first home buyers & investors alike. Sitting on a 613m2 block this built to last solid brick home has been cladded with the option of a 2 bedroom home with 2 living areas or a 3 bedroom home with one living area

The modern kitchen has gas appliances with plenty of cupboards and benchspace

Ceiling fans have been installed throughout and for the cooler months the wood fire place will keep the whole house warm.

Out the back provides a generous size fully fenced yard with an undercover area to entertain and a shed to store all the gardening tools

There is no rear neighbours with this property backing onto Hawthorne Park Equestrian Facility so you have your own front row seat to the variety of events that take place throughout the year.

A family friendly location close to transport, sporting fields, schools and shops and currently tenanted for $350.00 per week.

Gulmarrad

22 Major Mitchell Drive, Gulmarrad

4 bed, 2 bath, 6 car 0.4ha

$545,000

Agent: LJ Hooker Maclean

22 Major Mitchell Drive is an opportunity for someone to have it all at a more affordable end of the price spectrum. Think of the things on offer that will upgrade your lifestyle.

- Large family home with all the features you would expect.

- Excellent 3 bay shed incorporating workshop space, a bar and man cave, along with additional storage.

- A separate caravan or motorhome port big enough to house the largest of that type of vehicle.

- A large solar array system that means electricity bills will be kept to minimum or maybe even make those bills a thing of the past.

Maclean

1 Sunart Lane, Maclean

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car 642 sqm

$415,000

Dougherty Property

This well-loved classic is set in an elevated position, enjoying spectacular views over the Maclean township and the Clarence River.

The property is 642 sqm with two street vehicular access.

The home features timber and classic tiling in the kitchen and family room, spacious rooms & covered verandas.

The separate lounge room provides a large picture window to enjoy the outdoor views.

Three bedrooms all have timber built-in wardrobes and carpet flooring.

The front terraced yard is low maintenance and you can enjoy the tranquillity of the in-ground fishpond filled with stock and lily plants.

The rear yard is level and includes a covered BBQ patio, internal fencing, large garden shed and room to kick the football.

Single garage with remote access door and plenty of additional onsite parking.

Yamba

24 Gumnut Drive, Yamba

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

$558,000

Agent: Yamba Iluka Real Estate

Having just listed this low maintenance 3-bedroom home on a generous size block, you may need to be fast. Located just 500m to major shops and services and an easy walk to Kolora lake and a large park, this home is well positioned and will appeal to the most discerning of buyers.

- A good size family home positioned on 629 sqm private and low maintenance block.

- Sunny north facing private courtyard.

- Spacious main living and lounge room

- Generous kitchen boasts excellent wraparound benchspace

- Large 7.1kw split system air conditioning unit and ceiling fans

- Fully enclosed sunroom that overlooks yard and offers all-weather entertaining -

- Three generous sized bedrooms that boast ample light and feature built-in robes

- Master bedroom enjoys garden outlook, built-in robes and ensuite

- Double garage

- Fully fenced low maintenance yard with plenty of room for pets (Extend the front fence and you will also have room for boat or van). 3x3 Garden shed in the rear yard.

Iluka

4 Gundaroo Crescent, Iluka

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 car, 580 sqm

Agent: LJ Hooker Iluka

During the days enjoy the peace and quiet of the secluded street and the nature on your doorstep. When its time to retreat inside there is a beautifully maintained home, that has maximised the space. Only a short walk to the river and a little further to the shops and bay, this home has lots to offer. Contact us today.



- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Large outdoor entertaining area

- Wonderfully maintained home

- Beautifully manicured gardens

- 580 sqm block

- Short walk to the river

- Drive through garage