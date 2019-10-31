REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

FOR THOSE who have been watching the last touches be put on the Grafton bridge on your trip across the river, we have good news.

Yes, it's still on track to be open before the end of the year.

No, they're not closing down the old one.

Transport for NSW Regional Director Northern Anna Andrews said that they are aiming to open the new Grafton bridge to traffic before the end of the year.

"A community day is being planned ahead of the bridge opening to traffic, with the time and date for the event to be confirmed when finalised,” she said.

But before that happens, there's still a few things to be done, including

Completing asphalting and shared user paths

Commissioning the pump station and traffic lights

Installing noise wall panels and street lighting

Finalising road and pedestrian barrier installation

Installing river navigation lighting and completing landscaping.

After the new bridge opens to traffic, work will continue to build the new roundabout at the intersection of the Gwydir Highway (Charles Street) and the Pacific Highway in South Grafton.

This roundabout is expected to open to traffic in mid-2020.

As for the existing Grafton bridge, Ms Andrews said Transport for NSW is currently working with the Australian Rail Track Corporation on a maintenance plan.

"This plan will extend at least 40 years into the future and will identify the type of maintenance, when it is likely to occur and the funding needed to deliver the work,” she said.

"It will include larger maintenance activities such as painting and deck resurfacing.”

Ms Andrews said that although Transport NSW had no plans to close the existing Grafton Bridge when the new bridge opens, having two river crossings will make it easier to carry out maintenance on the bridges in the future.