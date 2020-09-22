REVEALED: When next stage of highway opens

MOTORISTS are set to enjoy nine more kilometres of dual carriageway as the Pacific Highway upgrade continues to make strides.

"The Pacific Highway upgrade is continuing to deliver for road users, Australia's essential freight industry and local economies," Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"Once this section is fully opened, which will happen in stages over the next two weeks, the Woolgoolga to Ballina project will have delivered 106 kilometres of dual carriageway this year alone."

"The most important benefit for all road users from the Pacific Highway duplication continues to be safety, with fatalities more than halving since work began in 1996."

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the opening would provide smoother, faster and more reliable journeys for all road users, while locals would benefit from left-in, left-out intersections for safe and convenient access to the new motorway.

"Regional communities along the upgrade have also benefited from the project, which has created more than 3000 jobs at the peak of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade alone and injected millions in to local economies," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This project continues to deliver not just for through traffic, but also for locals who are able to more speedily and safely access nearby businesses and services."

"Two overpass bridges at Chatsworth Island are also available to help motorists move safely across the new motorway and between neighbouring towns, in addition to the Iluka interchange, which opened to traffic in June."

"Work on this section required a number of traffic changes to keep motorists moving as smoothly as possible."

Transport for NSW thanks the community for being patient during these changes and looks forward to opening the last remaining sections of the upgrade to traffic later this year.