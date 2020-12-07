REVEALED: Where you’re likely to be robbed in the Clarence

BE sure to keep your property secured if you happen to live in these Clarence Valley crime hot spots.

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has identified two key areas within the region as prime targets for robberies.

According to the data, of the 41 incidents in the past three years, more robberies have occurred along Turf Street, between North and Hoof Street compared to other locations within Grafton.

A section of Turf Street, Grafton is one robbery hotspot according to the data.



Expanding into the 2460 postcode, weekends between July to September proved popular for robberies since 2017. However, more recently, weekend robberies have become more frequent from November 2019 through to May 2020.

For Motortorque Automotive owner Geffery Ross, this weekend statistic is all too real.

In 2019 his South Grafton shop was broken into over a weekend, resulting in the theft of their takings for the previous week and cash floats.

“They‘ve forced their way into a toilet section of our office facing Bent Street where it’s open so anyone driving past would have seen it,” Mr Ross said at the time.

South Grafton hot spots for robberies include properties along Through and Skinner Street, Bent and Ryan Street, Cambridge and Armidale Street as well as around Riverside Drive and Bent Street.

Down River, Treelands Drive, Yamba is the prime hotspot according to the data. The period between June and November 2019 saw 41 robberies in the area.

Treelands Drive, Yamba is one robbery hotspot according to the data.



Yamba residential robberies mainly occurred between June and September 2019, often during a weekday in daylight hours. Meanwhile other robberies in the 2462 postcode occurred in other outdoor or public spaces between September to November 2019.

Last year two young men were charged with committing a crime spree across the Lower Clarence, including the alleged robbery of a Yamba service station.

The two men are currently awaiting sentencing.