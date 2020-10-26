REVEALED: Where’s Yamba’s ‘iconic’ caravan gone?

Eric Lyons stands in front of his picture friendly caravan that sits in front of his neighbours Allan Lawrence property at Palmers Island after helping him burn the paddock.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

EAGLE-EYED drivers may have noticed that one of Yamba’s most photographed features has gone missing over the past few weeks.

And you can almost hear the wedding parties and hipsters scream in anguish.

Eric Lyons caravan from which he sold hay-bales on the side of the road at Palmers Island, on the entrance to Yamba, has gone for good according to the farmer.

“I’ve gone into semi-retirement,” he said. “I’ve sold a lot of the farm and I don’t have the area to make enough bales.

Caravan owner Eric Lyons stands in front of the replacement van he sells hay bales from at Palmers Island, after his original van was destroyed by a storm.

“The caravan has always been on my neighbour’s land, so it’s probably about time I gave him back the space,” he laughed.

Mr Lyons said he thought it’d be in the thousands of bales he’s sold over the years, though he’s never really been bothered to count.

The caravan has been the darling of tourists and locals alike, its image spread across the country as a symbol of a simpler country life.

“It’s become a bit of an icon hasn’t it,” Mr Lyons said. “I drive past and see a few people in it.”

The author has also taken advantage of the vista, with his photo of Mr Lyons in front of the caravan while his neighbours cane burned behind part of a Walkley winning portfolio in 2014.

The caravan is the second one to grace the site, after a “supercell” storm in 2016 blew the first one down.

Mr Lyons said he couldn’t speak for what others thought of the now empty roadside.

The empty cane field where Eric Lyons iconic hay bale caravan used to be at Palmers Island

“It is a bit different, I guess,” he said. “But like everything, it all changes, it moves on.”

The caravan will have a second life of sorts, with a motorist who spotted the caravan missing contacting Mr Lyons about using it for parts.

“A young girl rung me up, and she’s going to restore another one, and she’ll use some of the panels and the moulding for her in the future,” he said.

