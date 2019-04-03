REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

GRAFTON taxpayers have the highest average income of any suburb in the Clarence Valley according to statistics released by the Australian Taxation Office. In the figures released for the 2016-17 income year, the 2460 postcode, which includes the Greater Grafton area reported an average individual income of $43,327 However, more than 50 per cent of individual taxpayers earn less than $38,000 a year, with 7073 of the 14,000 reported individual returns showing an income below that mark.

The Yamba and district 2464 postcode showed the next highest income at $43,003, with Maclean and surrounds close behind at $42,941 for the year.

The 2462 area, which is centred around Wooli and the coastal regions, has an average income of $39,261, Iluka showing an income of $38,270 and the 2469 postcode (Valley's west) averaging $35,313.

As a comparison, the current full-time minimum wage in Australia equates to $37,398.40 per year, or $719.20 for a 38-hour week.

In the Grafton postcode area, the most common wage falls between $37,000 and $80,000 with 5728 reporting in that wage bracket. This is the same in both Maclean and Yamba, with 1443 and 1180 reporting incomes in that range.

And while 3147 people in Grafton reported incomes of less than $18,200, Grafton had the highest number of incomes of more than $180,000, with 100 people reporting an individual income higher.

There were 42 people in Maclean, and 56 in Yamba earning more than the $180,000 mark.

Grafton and Maclean show an even spread of age ranges represented in the tax-data, with Grafton's most populace age range between 55-64. Yamba has the highest percentage of over 65 years old taxpayers, with 809 reporting over that age.

Incomes have grown throughout the area in the past 13 years, with figures showing that Grafton's average income has increased from $27,334 in 2003-04 to $43,327 in 2016-17.

By way of comparison, the lowest averaging postcode in Australia is the 4705 postcode in Queensland, 146km west of Rockhampton which has an average income of $29,223.

The highest average income is at Palm Beach in the northern Sydney reaches with an average income of $268,761.