Clarence Cutest toddler montage
REVEALED: Who is the Clarence's cutest toddler?

Adam Hourigan
by
5th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
IT was a close run race, but there can be only winner of the Clarence Valley's Cutest Toddler Competition.

We had 51 entries, and hundreds of votes, but it came down to just a few in the end.

The winner is:

Mason Vincent Duroux Jones. Age 2. Can a grandson get any cuter? This gorgeous bundle of joy can light up a room with his beautiful smile a boy who uses his manners, is kind and will always stop to pet a puppy.Mason loves the water, riding his scooter, copying everything his big brother Jai does and going for sleep overs at Nannies house. Parents Jerome Duroux & Taylor Jones.

Mason Vincent Duroux Jones.

Aged 2, and entered by his grandmother - she wrote can a grandson get any cuter?

"This gorgeous bundle of joy can light up a room with his beautiful smile," she wrote.

"A boy who uses his manners, is kind and will always stop to pet a puppy.

"Mason loves the water, riding his scooter, copying everything his big brother Jai does and going for sleep overs at Nannies house."

His parents are Jerome Duroux and Taylor Jones. Congratulations! We'll be in touch regarding organising the amazing prize of a photo shoot.

Thanks very much for entering everyone and sharing your beautiful children with us and our readers.

