REVEALED: Who has been named Valley's favourite bakery?
OUR Daily Examiner members have voted in an online poll to find the Valley's favourite bakery.
And the winner is...
1. Hanks Kitchen
HANKS Kitchen is far more than a bakery to Grafton locals - it's an "institution".
The family bakery has again been named most popular in the Valley since winning The Daily Examiner's 2016 poll.
Manager Deb Johnston said the secret to the success of the growing business, with outlets in Grafton, South Grafton and Junction Hill, was the long history and sticking to tradition.
"It has been around for so long and all the recipes are handed down through the family," she said.
"I'd never experienced anything like it until I moved to Grafton.
"It's like an institution, every single body knows Hanks."
It will come as no surprise to local lovers of Hanks delicacies the "institution" has reached fame beyond the NSW border.
Ms Johnston said customers came from as far north as Brisbane and the Gold Coast, orwere travellers on an annual trip through Grafton eager for a fix of their favourite pie.
The most popular item is an Aussie classic, the vanilla slice.
"I can't go past a chocolate eclair or a honey roll - that's something I remember from my childhood," Ms Johnston said.
"It's a lot of old-school recipes that people can relate to."
Visit 29 Prince St, Grafton;
2/105 Bent St, South Grafton; 6 Casino Rd, Junction Hill.
2. Maclean Hot Bread and Cake Kitchen
Palace Arc, Maclean, 6645 2729
3. Prince St Bakery and Takeaway
53 Prince St, Grafton, 6642 8528
4. The Bake House Yamba
24 Coldstream St, Yamba, 6646 2091
5. Yamba Bread Shop
Yamba Shopping Fair, 22/1-3 Treelands Dr, Yamba 6646 1030
6. Iluka Bakery
7. Collins Pie Factory
8. Hogue's Hot Bread
9. Glenreagh Bakery
10. Plantation Organic Bakery