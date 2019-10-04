REVEALED: Who has been named Valley's favourite bakery?

OUR Daily Examiner members have voted in an online poll to find the Valley's favourite bakery.

And the winner is...

1. Hanks Kitchen

CREAM OF THE CROP: Hanks Kitchen manager Deb Johnston with team members Tracey Becker, Julie Toby and Nikki Snowden-Crane. Kathryn Lewis

HANKS Kitchen is far more than a bakery to Grafton locals - it's an "institution".

The family bakery has again been named most popular in the Valley since winning The Daily Examiner's 2016 poll.

Manager Deb Johnston said the secret to the success of the growing business, with outlets in Grafton, South Grafton and Junction Hill, was the long history and sticking to tradition.

"It has been around for so long and all the recipes are handed down through the family," she said.

"I'd never experienced anything like it until I moved to Grafton.

"It's like an institution, every single body knows Hanks."

It will come as no surprise to local lovers of Hanks delicacies the "institution" has reached fame beyond the NSW border.

Ms Johnston said customers came from as far north as Brisbane and the Gold Coast, orwere travellers on an annual trip through Grafton eager for a fix of their favourite pie.

The most popular item is an Aussie classic, the vanilla slice.

"I can't go past a chocolate eclair or a honey roll - that's something I remember from my childhood," Ms Johnston said.

"It's a lot of old-school recipes that people can relate to."

Visit 29 Prince St, Grafton;

2/105 Bent St, South Grafton; 6 Casino Rd, Junction Hill.

2. Maclean Hot Bread and Cake Kitchen

Palace Arc, Maclean, 6645 2729

Maclean Hot Bread and Cake Kitchen owners Katrina Gregor and Adrian Sonter. Adam Hourigan

3. Prince St Bakery and Takeaway

53 Prince St, Grafton, 6642 8528

Prince Street Bakery took out third place. EmiliaU

4. The Bake House Yamba

24 Coldstream St, Yamba, 6646 2091

Jake Peterie (front) gets into one his family's sausage rolls from The Bake House Yamba, with Laura, Sophia, Kylie and Mathew Peterie. Adam Hourigan

5. Yamba Bread Shop

Yamba Shopping Fair, 22/1-3 Treelands Dr, Yamba 6646 1030

Dannielle Waters with some of the many pies that have been flying out the doors of Yamba Fair Bread Shop raising money for the SHINE program. Adam Hourigan

6. Iluka Bakery

7. Collins Pie Factory

8. Hogue's Hot Bread

9. Glenreagh Bakery

10. Plantation Organic Bakery