Fashion & Beauty

REVEALED: Who is Clarence Valley’s hair hero?

Adam Hourigan
24th Nov 2020 11:28 AM
OVER the past week we’ve featured the hairdressers across the valley who you nominated as your favourites.

With stories on each of the finalists, we left it up to you to tell us who is your favourite Clarence Valley hair hero.

We received more than 150 votes, and it was a tight tussle between those ayt the top, but the winner is:

Red Hot Hair!

Fran Eggins and her staff at Red Hot Hair in Grafton.

The salon received 25 per cent of the vote, and owner Fran Eggins told The Daily Examiner she couldn’t put her finger on why her salon was among the most popular.

“We offer a nice friendly atmosphere, great hair, hair they can do themselves when they get home,” she said.

“And we give them the best advice we can, to make sure their hair is in great condition.”

Thanks very much to all the salons who took part, and everyone who voted!

We’ll be starting a new competition very shortly, so keep your eyes peeled and help us hero those doing great work in the Clarence Valley.

Grafton Daily Examiner

