REVEALED: Who is the Clarence Valley’s favourite dad?

EVERYONE thinks their dad is tops, and it was no different when we asked our readers to tell us who was the Clarence’s favourite dad.

And while it might sound cliche, there was just one single vote in deciding The Daily Examiner’s poll.

The winner, who wins a family photo shoot from The Daily Examiner, is:

Clarence Favourite Dad winner Mick Hurst, nominated by daughter Mailee

MICK HURST!

Nominated by daughter Mailee Hurst, she said he had always been one of the best men she knows.

“I’m proud to call him my dad, he’s always been supportive and caring the reason I’ like to nominate him. He’s always been one of my son’s biggest supporters,” she said.

When my ex (son’s dad) passed away my dad has always been there for my son, supporting him with his soccer, taking him places and having a special nickname for my son that only him and my mum can use.

“I love and appreciate my dad, and I hope others will just know how amazing he is.”

What an amazing tribute, and congratulations. We’ll be in touch for the prize.

For everyone else, thanks for the votes, and stay tuned for more amazing competitions from The Daily Examiner.

