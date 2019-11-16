REVEALED: Who makes Clarence's favourite coffee

WE took to Faceook to ask for your favourite place for coffee in the Clarence.

You voted in our online poll and the winner is...

1. ESP Espresso

WINNING BREW: Kristie Conroy, Michael Casement and Sasha Smyth at ESP Espresso. The cafe has been named the favourite place to grab a coffee. Adam Hourigan

THE secret to the making the Clarence Valley's favourite coffee has nothing to do with the brew itself.

According to ESP Espresso manager Michael Casement the best cup really does come with a smile.

The Grafton cafe has been named the Clarence's favourite place to head for caffeine hit with 31 per cent of the vote.

"It is the customer service that comes with it,” he said.

"You can be making good coffees all the time and people are still going to remember that bad customer service. And it goes the other way.”

Mr Casement said the best brew was a balancing act, while customer service is important getting the milk and beans just right is critical.

"Botero beans are a Valley favourite. Everywhere in the Clarence Valley, it's something that everyone knows.”

"It also has a lot to do with the milk we use.”

ESP Espresso opt for Norco's capy milk to enhance that delicious taste.

Mr Casement said the cafe were lucky to have a suite of wonderful customers, plenty whose orders he know's off by heart, some will be ready before they walk in the day.

"They are literally the reason I keep coming back to work every morning,” he said.

"We have some of the best customers in Grafton. You hear horror stories of customers and we rarely get any of those.”

"It shows that we're doing something right here. It's not just me in here it's a three person team most mornings.”

ESP Espresso, 54 Prince St Grafton. 0484 904 356

2. Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe

124A Prince St, Grafton , 6642 2166

3. Pinewood Corner

Shop 1/4 Yamba St, Yamba, 6646 8665

4. Cuts on Fitzroy

95 Fitzroy St, Grafton, 0470 632 620

5. Driven To Espresso

1 Spring St, South Grafton, 6642 2624