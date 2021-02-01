REVEALED: Who won the Clarence’s favourite cafe poll?

Find out who took out our poll to be crowned the Clarence Valley’s favourite cafe. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Find out who took out our poll to be crowned the Clarence Valley’s favourite cafe. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

There's many things to consider when it comes to trying to decide on a favourite cafe.

Is it the quality of the coffee that's the primary factor, or the tastiness of the food? Where does the ambience and atmosphere come in?

For fans and customers of Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe Grafton, the answer is all of the above.

Luckily for them their favourite cafe can do it all, which is why they've been voted as the named the Clarence Valley's favourite cafe, run in conjunction with Delicious magazine and MasterChef maestro Matt Preston.

Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe Grafton has been named Delicious Local Clarence Valley’s favourite cafe.

Taking out the popular vote in The Daily Examiner's recent poll, co-owner Rachael Koning said she was humbled by the recognition.

"It is really nice, we really love all of our customers and I'm really grateful for the support," she said.

"We really make a point of having the best service that we can and we have a great team of caring staff, as well as delicious whole food and great coffee."

The crew of Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe Grafton celebrating their Christmas party.

Like many businesses in the hospitality sector, 2020 was a year to forget. After being forced to close their doors for two-and-a-half months from March as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions took hold, Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe was only reopened for a few weeks before they had to close again to take care of emergency repairs to their kitchen.

Now into the new year, Rachael said the poll win was a vote of confidence from their beloved regulars and first-timers alike.

"We strive to give everyone a great experience all around. Great coffee is important and so is great food that tastes amazing and is good for you, as well as the surroundings and the overall staff experience," she said.

"If you go somewhere and have an amazing meal and great coffee it can be overshadowed if you've got someone serving you who doesn't care.

"(Co-owner) Shelley (Kirke) and I have always loved a great venue and we take a holistic approach to the cafe so everything we do is good for the soul, good for the heart."

Rachael Koning and Shelley Kirke are opening the Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe in Prince St, Grafton. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Rachael said focus of the cafe was on whole food, which included doing away with refined sugar and sourcing organic coffee, not to mention raw cakes made by Shelley.

However since the introduction of COVID restrictions Rachael said more effort had been made to retain their signature vibe while adhering to the NSW Government guidelines.

"Last year once we reopened people were a bit worried walking into any door, so a big focus has been on maintaining our service and our atmosphere," she said.

"We wanted to make people feel as welcome as possible, which is tough with the restrictions but we really do care about everyone. We love our customers and the Clarence, so we do what we can to make everyone feel welcome."

Rachael and Shelley, supported by their husbands Marcel and Evan, also have their South Grafton Espresso Bar up and running for a presence on both sides of the Clarence River.

Marcel and Rachael Koning, Shelley and Evan Kirke.

Matt Preston said the search for best cafe was just the start of the Delicious Local push to help drive a food-led rebound from the effects of COVID.

"It's clear from the vast number of nominations and votes we saw come in that local communities are rallying around their favourite eateries; supporting those food businesses who have done it tough over the past 12 months. That is exactly what we set out to achieve," he said.

"This is just the beginning. Our local cafe winners are soon to appear in a statewide battle of the postcodes where the cream will rise to the top - as it always does! Don't forget to have your say by checking out your state finalists and voting for your favourite.

"Make sure you keep following this fantastic search and supporting your local winners - next up we'll be on the lookout for best pizza, so get thinking."