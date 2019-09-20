REVEALED: Who is the Valley's favourite mechanic?

OUR Daily Examiner members have voted in an online poll to find the Valley's favourite mechanic.

And the winner is...

1. Cleavers Mechanical Repairs

KEYS TO SUCCESS: Garry Cleaver from Cleavers Mechanical Repairs said it was "surreal" his business was named the Valley's favourite mechanic. Kathryn Lewis

THERE are two keys to ensuring customers walk away happy according to Garry Cleaver of Cleavers Mechanical Repairs.

Honesty, and value for money.

"Those are the two most popular things. You don't want them to walk away feeling they've been ripped off, you want them to walk away feeling happy," he said.

"You can't please 100 per cent of them but I think we have a pretty good success rate."

Daily Examiner members agree, with a huge 55 per cent of the vote in the Valley's Favourite mechanic poll going to Cleavers Mechanical Repairs.

Mr Cleaver said he bought his business 15 years ago because it was cheaper to buy than pay rent at the time.

He said mechanics had always been a hobby.

"I've got a bit of a toy car at home I muck around with, have all my life really," he said.

"If it's not cars, it's been motorbikes or go karts."

"I just like fiddling with mechanical stuff. I couldn't get out of school soon enough and here I am today."

Mr Cleaver said he still loves the job and doesn't expect to ever give up his passion.

"I will retire one day, I don't think I'll fully retire because I'll probably just want to keep coming in and doing things here and there."

A few things have changed since Mr Cleaver was an apprentice.

"The challenges are dealing with all the new technology in the vehicles. But we get our head around most of it," he said.

"The brake assists and cruise control and all the extra sensors they put in the motors. You've just got to understand how it works and what it does.

"Give me old school any day of the week."

Mr Cleaver said it was "surreal" to be named the Valley's favourite but knew he and his staff worked hard to ensure their customers walk away happy.

"I think coming to work and being with my staff is best part of the job, they're great."

Shed 4/45 Villiers Street, Grafton. For enquires call 6643 2333

2. Southside Service Centre

24 Through St, South Grafton, 6643 2400

SECOND PLACE: Southside Service Centre came second. Facebook/Southside Service Centre

3. Al's Mechanical and 4WD

22 Through St, South Grafton, 6642 4335

Al Rowles, left and son Jamie who have operated Al's Mechanical and 4WD near the new roundabout for three years expect things to pick up now there is easier access to their shop. Tim Howard

4. Riepons Mechanical Repairs

2/3 Moran Drive, South Grafton, 6643 4760

FOURTH PLACE: Riepons Mechanical Repairs came fourth. Facebook/Riepons

5. Whitton Luke Mechanical Repairs

45 Queen St, Grafton, 6642 7971

6. OSP Automotive and Marine

Access Via, 1, 28 Swallow Road, Alexa Cl, South Grafton, 0400 421 546

7. Car Boneyard Wrecking and Mechanical

20 Boneyard Ln, Koolkhan, 6644 7566

8. Albion Mechanical Repairs

170 North St, Grafton, 6643 4201

9. All Mechanical and Tyres

74 Spring St, South Grafton, 6642 8118

10. Motortorque Automotive

95 Bent St, South Grafton, 6642 7342