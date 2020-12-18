REVEALED: Who was the Clarence’s favourite butcher/deli?

You voted and decided on the Clarence Valley’s favourite butcher.

FROM a small store in Grafton Mall more than 17 years ago, Alana and Maurice Kenny have built the Grafton Mall Butchery into a shop more than triple the size.

And they’re not stopping there.

It is this attitude that has led them to being named the Clarence Valley’s favourite butcher/deli run in conjunction with Delicious magazine and MasterChef maestro Matt Preston.

Ms Kenny said they decided some years ago that they were “coasting” along, and needed to do something different to take things to the next level.

Maurice and Alana Kenny – owners of Grafton Mall Butchery

“I think we’re a bit different to the others,” she said. “We do a lot of things now.

“The deli range really did change our business, and with the pre-cooked range its something different.”

Ms Kenny said that at this time of year, their Christmas hams were their most popular items.

“We cook and smoke them here in the shop along with our bacon,” she said.

“But we launched our grazing boxes, it’s got our deli meats, we have a lot of olives, cheese.

“It’s very convenient – it makes picnics and parties easy, and it’s on trend.”

Grafton Mall Butchery staff get into the Christmas spirit

It is this approach to being ahead of the trends, and a commitment to the service of their customers from their nine staff that leads Ms Kenny to hold hope for the future growth of the business.

“We’re always looking to the future to expand,” she said. “We are looking to add another range if everything falls into line.

“I think we’re popular because we’ve been here so long, and you build up those relationships.

“Nearly all of us have children, and the customers have seen our kids through here and vice versa. It’s a real family.”



Grafton Mall Butchery took out the competition with almost 49 per cent of the total vote.

