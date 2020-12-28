REVEALED: Who was the people’s choice for the 2020 Power 30?

THE VOTES are in and after we told you our opinion of the Power 30 of the Clarence Valley in 2020, we opened it up for the people’s choice.

And for the second year in a row, Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder took out the top spot in your opinion.

Mr Blackadder took a huge 39 per cent of the vote to complete the double, and he said he was very humbled to again take out the honour.

>>> RELATED: Festival manager takes out #8 in 2020 Power 30



“It’s obviously a massive team effort,” he said.

“I think the accolade goes to everyone, on the committee, the volunteers and especially the businesses this year.

“That was the driving force behind it this year – the 68 businesses that went purple.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder admire the jacarandas at Market Square in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Mr Blackadder said the support of those businesses, many who had also experience hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it again shows how important the festival is for the community,” Mr Blackadder said. “It is the Jacaranda city, and we need to keep it that way.”

Mr Blackadder also congratulated the others on the list, paying particular tribute to the frontline workers and teachers who had pulled through, and played a big part of how the community had moved through the pandemic.

Mark Blackadder, Jacaranda Festival Manager and 2019 Power 30 People's Choice winner

“We’re not there yet, but lets hope for a better year next year,” he said.

SEE THE FULL 2020 POWER 30 LIST HERE

