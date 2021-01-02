REVEALED: Who was your favourite Clarence Valley teacher?

WE PUT the call out for your favourite teacher in the Clarence Valley, and we got a wide range of suggestions, tributes and recommendations.

With more than 30 teachers in the list to choose from, you voted on who you want to be number one, and the winner is …

Christopher Kirkland from Maclean High School.

Mr Kirkland is an agriculture teacher at the school, having taught there for two years after moving from Collarenebri, where he had worked for ten years.

“I’m very humbled, to be put as the favourite – it’s great … although I don’t want to ruffle any feathers,” he laughed.

“It shows that the kids respond to you, and enjoy what you’re teaching.

Mr Kirkland said that his involvement with the students outside of school, including a heavy involvement with their league teams meant he had an affinity with the students.



“At the end of the day, I probably spend more time with the students than I do with my wife.”

Mr Kirkland said he had seen a real growth in interest in the agriculture area within the school, and said it was more relevant than ever to our rural location.

“I think it’s a rural growth area, and there’s definitely a lot of stuff happening out there – a lot of job opportunities as well,” he said.

“In the last two years, we’ve had six to eight kids get out into the agriculture industry, and we’re becoming a feeder for them – especially in year 11 and 12.”

The Primary Industries course at the school for HSC students was growing in enrolment, with more than 40 students listed for the subject next year.

“We’ve had to make two classes for them,” Mr Kirkland said.

“The type of students who choose this are hands on, that enjoy working with livestock and cropping.

“And they get their Certificate II in Agriculture, which they can take straight out into work in the industry.”

Maclean High School students are about to start competing in steer competitions.

Mr Kirkland said it was also an opportunity for students who could apply themselves to the theoretical side to score well, and even reach Band 6’s for their HSC.

“I think it offers a lot for the students,” he said. “And they enjoy getting out of the classroom and into the farm, and working with a range of livestock and cropping.”

As part of his time at the school, Mr Kirkland had set up a livestock showing group six months ago.

“I thought there was a need for it in the area, we have a lot of students from rural backgrounds with interest in it,” he said.

“I didn’t know how it would go, but we’ve ended up with 35 committed students, and it’s pretty overwhelming.”

Mr Kirkland was one of three teachers at Maclean High School nominated, with librarian Belle Cameron and English teacher Joe Wythes also in the running.

Hundreds of votes were cast in the popularity poll, with South Grafton High School deputy principal Scott Barnier just pipped at the post for top spot.

