Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

REVEALED: Who will play Elvis in biopic

by Emily Halloran
16th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE name of the actor who will play the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic can finally be revealed.

Hollywood actor Austin Butler, known for playing Sebastian Kydd in the The Carrie Diaries, has been given the role.

 

The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)
The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)


It is understood director Baz Luhrmann was considering four other actors for the role of The King of Rock and Roll.

Only last week, there was speculations US rapper G-Eazy was eyeing off the part.

Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks has already been announced to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Mr Butler broke the news to his fans on Instagram this morning, sharing a quote by Elvis: "You have my life complete, and I love you so much."

 

Austin Butler.
Austin Butler.


The film is set to be shot on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford.

A deal to shoot the movie on the Gold Coast was made between Luhrmann and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on May 1.

The production is expected to employ 900 people in behind-the-scenes roles, including set construction, catering and transportation, and inject more than $105 million into the economy.

More Stories

austin butler baz luhrmann elvis presley entertainment movie

Top Stories

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system aims to turn new jail into 'jewel of the crown'

    Grafton community loses legal aid

    premium_icon Grafton community loses legal aid

    News It's back to the bad old days says former court liaison

    IN COURT: Four people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Four people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 16

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Regional St Vincent de Paul boss gives dire warning on rental market