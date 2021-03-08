REVEALED: Who won the Clarence Valley’s favourite pizza poll?

There may be great debates about whether to put pineapple on pizza, but there’s no debate about the Clarence Valley’s favourite pizza shop.

It’s Big River Pizza in Grafton.

Owners of Big River Pizza Ashley and Brendan Albert – winners of Clarence Valley's favourite pizza.

Owner Brendan Albert took over the store 16 years ago, and alongside wife Ashley serves up pizzas he describes as “different” to the fans.

“We do generous toppings, fresh produces and try to use as much local stuff as we can,” Mr Albert said.

Mr Albert said Grafton people were passionate about supporting locals, and it was especially true in the pizza game.

“There is three of us locally and only one chain, which is a first, and it’s usually the other way around,” he said.



“I guess that’s Grafton liking the local guy.”

Mr Albert said when he was presented with the opportunity as a 17-year-old, he ran with it, and now they continue to build the business, after a move five years ago.

And while innovation was important, he said it was important to keep the old favourites for their loyal customers.

Mr Albert said it was pretty special to be named the favourite in the Clarence Valley, and said he was always surprised to be nominated at all.

“It’s nice to have people enjoying and support our business,” he said.

And while he’s made millions of pizzas over the years, he said a simple pepperoni was his go-to.

And as for pineapple?

“Not for me,” he laughed. “But plenty of people do.”