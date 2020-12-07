REVEALED: Who’s the Clarence’s favourite childcare?

CHILDCARE is an essential part of many family’s lives, and we place our precious children into the hands of others to be able to work and go to school.

So it’s no surprise that there was a lot of love around when we asked Daily Examiner readers who their favourite childcare centre was.

We got a great amount of entries, and narrowed it down to a field of four, each of which we profiled last week.

But there can only be one winner, and your favourite childcare centre is …

Cubby House For Kids!

Noel Robinson with some of the many kids at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend.

The popular Townsend early learning centre took almost half of the vote, and it’s no surprise with some of the comments you made on our Facebook page.

“My daughter was diagnosed with type1 early last year they have went above and beyond to undertake all the training to look after her and make us feel like family,” Bec Williams wrote on our nomination post.

“Cubby house for kids. They are so welcoming and friendly. Genuinely care about the kids and their families, ONE STOP SHOP: Keeping generations of our kids happy” Janelle Williams said.

Congratulations to Cubby House for Kids, and all of our finalists! You do amazing work that the community obviously appreciates.

