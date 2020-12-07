Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who was the Clarence Valley's favourite childcare centre?
Who was the Clarence Valley's favourite childcare centre?
Competitions

REVEALED: Who’s the Clarence’s favourite childcare?

Adam Hourigan
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHILDCARE is an essential part of many family’s lives, and we place our precious children into the hands of others to be able to work and go to school.

So it’s no surprise that there was a lot of love around when we asked Daily Examiner readers who their favourite childcare centre was.

We got a great amount of entries, and narrowed it down to a field of four, each of which we profiled last week.

But there can only be one winner, and your favourite childcare centre is …

Cubby House For Kids!

Noel Robinson with some of the many kids at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend.
Noel Robinson with some of the many kids at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend.

The popular Townsend early learning centre took almost half of the vote, and it’s no surprise with some of the comments you made on our Facebook page.

“My daughter was diagnosed with type1 early last year they have went above and beyond to undertake all the training to look after her and make us feel like family,” Bec Williams wrote on our nomination post.

“Cubby house for kids. They are so welcoming and friendly. Genuinely care about the kids and their families, ONE STOP SHOP: Keeping generations of our kids happy” Janelle Williams said.

Congratulations to Cubby House for Kids, and all of our finalists! You do amazing work that the community obviously appreciates.

Read all about each of our finalists here:

ONE STOP SHOP: Keeping generations of our kids happy at New School Of Arts

Letting kids get down and dirty, and be kids at Walla Walla Bing Bang

One big family at Cubby House For Kids

Willy Wagtails putting their community and kids first

clarence favourite childcare clarence's favourite childcare daily examiner competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Remembering a humble man who helped build Grafton

        Premium Content VALE: Remembering a humble man who helped build Grafton

        People and Places He was involved in building our power station and hospital, and stayed active in community roles well into his 90s

        Homegrown book to launch at farmers markets

        Premium Content Homegrown book to launch at farmers markets

        Books Long Way Home anthology will show off 49 of our best local writers in a year that...

        HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 30m high, 1.52km wide and 1 year old

        Premium Content HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 30m high, 1.52km wide and 1 year old

        Information Take a look back at how one of our most recent road marvels was made as it...

        Daily Catch-up: December 7, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 7, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place