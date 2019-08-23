REVEALED: Who's your favourite trainer?

THE votes have been counted, and the sweat from the workouts has been replaced with the sweat of nervousness.

From your votes, the Clarence Valley's favourite personal trainer is...

Kristy McGregor of Strong Mumma Co. - winner of Dex Facebook favourite personal trainer poll. Adam Hourigan

Mum's the word for Kristy's training

KRISTY McGregor rebranded her six-year-old personal training business three months ago, after returning from maternity leave with her second child.

She chose "Strong Mumma", because she said she wanted to instil a belief in clients that mothers could be stronger after childbirth than what they were before and stronger than what they thought they could ever be.

"There's a thing out there once you're a mum you don't think of yourself," she said.

"We're trying to say to look after your family you have to look after yourself first."

The approach is obviously working, with Ms McGregor chosen by The Daily Examiner's Facebook audience as the most popular personal trainer in the Clarence Valley.

Ms McGregor's journey as a personal trainer came after her father died of cancer and her lifestyle changed as a reaction to his passing.

"I found a love of weights and strength training. That helped me through the tough times," she said.

"I started studying and became a personal trainer and haven't looked back since."

Running a women's-only studio from her garage and then expanding into her premises at the rear of the Jacaranda Laundromat about two years ago, Ms McGregor's target market is mothers just like herself.

"It's a big thing for women. A lot of them do feel isolated, and they're stuck with kids, but we allow them to bring the kids here, so from the early age of six to 12 weeks they can bring them here in what is a small, close-knit community of mums," she said.

Ms McGregor is certified in pre and post natal exercise and exercise correction, which can correct issues such as pelvic and core dysfunction, and also getting women's bodies back after they have children.

"There's not a lot of help out there for women to be able to get the correct specialised care to get the back into their pre-baby bodies," she said.

"Also, a lot of females can feel lost in big gyms, and here they're not a number. We know everyone and they are basically like a family to us."

Ms McGregor said for many people, the first step was the hardest, but they offered a range of programs for mums to step in the door and try.

"We primarily run on strength training because it's the only non-surgical way to reshape your body, but is also sustainable," she said.

"We do intense cardio programs.

"We have resistance through weight training and also look at the nutrition side.

"I am a metabolic nutritionist, and although I don't believe in meal plans.

"I teach people how to break bad habits, because that's what is stopping people from having the body they are dreaming of."

Strong Mumma, rear 28 King St, Grafton. Inquiries Kristy 0438 692 631.

2: Jo Powell (Jetts Grafton)

Jetts, cnr Pound and Duke St, Grafton

6619 5299

Jo Powell - winner of Football Federation Australia's Community Female Player of the Year Award. Adam Hourigan

3. Shaun Davison

Hybrid Fitness, 160 North St, Grafton

0439 643 570

Shaun Davison. Hybrid Fitness Grafton

4. Liz Weatherstone

Grafton Lifestyle Centre, 77-79 Cambridge St, South Grafton,

6642 3238

Grafton Lifestyle Centre. Grafton Lifestyle Centre

5. Mark Taylor

Anytime Fitness, Shop 2/5 Iolanthe St, Grafton

6642 3055

Mark Taylor in disguise at the Grafton Big Boot Camp Tim Jarrett

6. Daniel O'Loughlin (Jetts Grafton)

7. Iritana Toms (Big River Gym Grafton)

8. Jon Collen (Anytime Fitness Grafton)

9. Carly Sinclair (OneUp Fitness Grafton)

10. Brooke Robinson (Anytime Fitness Grafton)