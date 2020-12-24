Menu
Masses of seaweed have washed up on Brooms Head beach thanks to rough seas and storm activity.
Council News

REVEALED: Why council can’t clean up seaweed mess

Adam Hourigan
24th Dec 2020 3:49 PM
Clarence Valley Council have explained why they haven't cleared the beach at Brooms Head of mounds of seaweed following recent rains, and it seems it's not a matter of won't clear the seaweed, but can't clear it.

A statement on their website states that council does not have permission to remove the seaweed from the beach without approval from Crown Lands and the Department of Primary Industries.

It says that it is not uncommon for seaweed, kelp and other debris to build up after major weather events - this is a natural process.

It goes on to answer why the kelp hasn't been removed.

"Mechanical beach cleaning removes the seaweed, but it also destroys habitat. Kelp is an important part of the coastal ecosystem and vital to the sustainability of the beach, it acts as a barrier against sand erosion," it said.

"It might look like nothing more than dead and rotting seaweed, but the kelp is an important food source and is habitat for much of our coastal wildlife - everything from microscopic bacteria and humble marine isopods to shorebirds, whiting, fish and small mammals will benefit from it.

"Removing the seaweed hurts the whole food web."

The report recommends people forgo using the main beach, and instead exploring one of the many beaches in the area.

Visitors and local should heed the recent warning of National Parks and Wildlife about conducting water activities near Red Cliff.

They gave the warning after a whale carcass washed up on shore last week, and was removed from the beach.

Grafton Daily Examiner

