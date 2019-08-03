REVEALED: Your Business Excellence award winners

SPAR Maclean owners Bob and Judith Little have received the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award.

THE winners for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards have been announced!

Excellence in Retail and Personal Services

Kitchen to Table

Excellence in Trade, Construction and Manufacturing

J. Notaras and Sons

Excellence in Business and Professional Services

Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa

Excellence in Health, Care and Wellness Industries

Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Excellence in Agriculture and Primary Industries

Mirrabooka Pork

Excellence in Tourism and Visitor Experiences

Maclean & District Bowling Club Co-op Ltd

Outstanding Young Employee

Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur

Ms Amber Cook (Maclean Podiatry Centre)

Excellence in Social Enterprise

Key Employment Association Limited

Start Up Superstar

Maclean Podiatry Centre

Excellence in Work Health and Safety

Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Excellence in Accessibility

Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Hall of Fame

Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)

Daily Examiner People's Choice Employee of the Year

Jenny Marsh (Ochre Health Medical Centre)

Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year

Hotel Motel 5, South Grafton

Clarence Valley Business of the Year

Maclean Podiatry Centre

Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob and Judith Little

ABOUT THE AWARDS

Every year, the Awards Committee invites entries into multiple categories to showcase business excellence within the Clarence Valley, and this year, more winners than ever will be able to progress straight through to the Northern Rivers Regional Awards.

These entries were assessed by a panel of volunteer Judges who are experts in business and leaders in their field. All entries are visited by two of these judges, then the complete panel determines the category winners and the prestigious Business of the Year.

The Daily Examiner People's Choice awards are determined by the residents of the Valley who nominate, then vote for their favourite business and employee.

A new entry, the Hall of Fame, is given to the successful business or individual who has won the same category over three years. Once admitted, the inductee is unable to enter that same category next year.