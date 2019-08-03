Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPAR Maclean owners Bob and Judith Little have received the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award.
SPAR Maclean owners Bob and Judith Little have received the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award. Adam Hourigan
Breaking

REVEALED: Your Business Excellence award winners

3rd Aug 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE winners for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards have been announced! 

 

 

Excellence in Retail and Personal Services
 Kitchen to Table

Excellence in Trade, Construction and Manufacturing
J. Notaras and Sons

Excellence in Business and Professional Services
Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa

Excellence in Health, Care and Wellness Industries
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Excellence in Agriculture and Primary Industries
Mirrabooka Pork

Excellence in Tourism and Visitor Experiences
Maclean & District Bowling Club Co-op Ltd

Outstanding Young Employee
Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur
Ms Amber Cook (Maclean Podiatry Centre)

Excellence in Social Enterprise
Key Employment Association Limited

Start Up Superstar
Maclean Podiatry Centre

Excellence in Work Health and Safety
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Excellence in Accessibility
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON

Hall of Fame
Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)

Daily Examiner People's Choice Employee of the Year
Jenny Marsh (Ochre Health Medical Centre)  

Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year
Hotel Motel 5, South Grafton  

Clarence Valley Business of the Year
Maclean Podiatry Centre  

Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob and Judith Little    

 

 

ABOUT THE AWARDS

Every year, the Awards Committee invites entries into multiple categories to showcase business excellence within the Clarence Valley, and this year, more winners than ever will be able to progress straight through to the Northern Rivers Regional Awards.  

These entries were assessed by a panel of volunteer Judges who are experts in business and leaders in their field. All entries are visited by two of these judges, then the complete panel determines the category winners and the prestigious Business of the Year.  

The Daily Examiner People's Choice awards are determined by the residents of the Valley who nominate, then vote for their favourite business and employee.

A new entry, the Hall of Fame, is given to the successful business or individual who has won the same category over three years. Once admitted, the inductee is unable to enter that same category next year. 

awards clarence valley business excellence awards winners 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community We need your help to find the most popular place to take the little ones for a trim

    High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    premium_icon High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    Business The crop has been a life-saver for struggling farmers close to home

    Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    premium_icon Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    People and Places She's only eight, but she wants her hair to help others

    WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    premium_icon WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    Opinion 'Why not end the stupid façade of being tough on drugs?'