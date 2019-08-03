REVEALED: Your Business Excellence award winners
THE winners for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards have been announced!
Excellence in Retail and Personal Services
Kitchen to Table
Excellence in Trade, Construction and Manufacturing
J. Notaras and Sons
Excellence in Business and Professional Services
Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa
Excellence in Health, Care and Wellness Industries
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON
Excellence in Agriculture and Primary Industries
Mirrabooka Pork
Excellence in Tourism and Visitor Experiences
Maclean & District Bowling Club Co-op Ltd
Outstanding Young Employee
Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)
Outstanding Young Entrepreneur
Ms Amber Cook (Maclean Podiatry Centre)
Excellence in Social Enterprise
Key Employment Association Limited
Start Up Superstar
Maclean Podiatry Centre
Excellence in Work Health and Safety
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON
Excellence in Accessibility
Anytime Fitness GRAFTON
Hall of Fame
Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair & Beauty)
Daily Examiner People's Choice Employee of the Year
Jenny Marsh (Ochre Health Medical Centre)
Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year
Hotel Motel 5, South Grafton
Clarence Valley Business of the Year
Maclean Podiatry Centre
Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob and Judith Little
ABOUT THE AWARDS
Every year, the Awards Committee invites entries into multiple categories to showcase business excellence within the Clarence Valley, and this year, more winners than ever will be able to progress straight through to the Northern Rivers Regional Awards.
These entries were assessed by a panel of volunteer Judges who are experts in business and leaders in their field. All entries are visited by two of these judges, then the complete panel determines the category winners and the prestigious Business of the Year.
The Daily Examiner People's Choice awards are determined by the residents of the Valley who nominate, then vote for their favourite business and employee.
A new entry, the Hall of Fame, is given to the successful business or individual who has won the same category over three years. Once admitted, the inductee is unable to enter that same category next year.