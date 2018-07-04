REVEALED: Your favourite 12 businesses and employees

After a record number of nominations in each category, the people of the Clarence Valley have spoken! 8,500 votes were avidly cast by loyal and loving customers for the People's Choice Awards.

People's Choice has become a major element of the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

90 businesses were nominated for the Daily Examiner People's Choice - Favourite Business Award.

For the Daily Examiner People's Choice - Favourite Employee Award, 91 outstanding employees were competing for the title.

2017 business of the year winner Flowers by Bonnie and employee of the year Dwarne McPhee have again made the top 12 this year.

They have good company. The competition is fierce, and hotly contested.

It is interesting to note, that a very small number of votes separate the top three businesses as voted by you this year. Remember that when you come to vote next year, as every vote really does count.

The winner of the People's Choice Awards will be announced at the Awards Presentation Dinner on August 4.

In alphabetical order, the top twelve FAVOURITE BUSINESSES are:

. Arthur Street Children's Centre, Grafton

. Blueberries Café, Maclean

. Flowers by Bonnie, Grafton

. Gorgeous by Carly, Grafton

. Hair Affiti, South Grafton

. Hanks Kitchen, Grafton

. Midcoast Family Day Care, Grafton

. Paper Daisy Florist, Grafton

. Pure Perfection Day Spa, Grafton

. Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights

. Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa, Clarenza

. Toast Espresso, Grafton

In alphabetical order by surname, the top twelve FAVOURITE EMPLOYEES are:

. Zahli Bancroft, Pure Perfection Day Spa

. Michael Casement, ESP Grafton

. Abbie Ellis, Hair Affiti Hair Salon

. Leanne Godwin, Harveys Jewellers

. Simonn Martin, Arthur Street Children's Centre

. Ann McCabe, Ramsay Pharmacy

. Grace McDonald, ESP Grafton

. Dwarne McPhee, Family Dental Yamba

. Jo Powell, Jetts Grafton

. Brooke Robinson, Anytime Fitness

. Zahli Stevens, ESP Grafton

. Leisa Stout, Paper Daisy Florist