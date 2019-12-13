REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

Did your favourite hairdresser come first?

Did your favourite hairdresser come first?

WHEN it comes to hairdressers, finding the right one is important. Very important.

That's why, when we asked for your recommendations for your favourite hairdresser on the Clarence Valley, we weren't surprised to receive over 500 comments on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

We have now tallied up the votes and can now reveal your favourite hairdressers.

Just Cuts Grafton has taken out first place as the Clarence Valley's favourite hairdresser with an overwhelming 55 percent lead in our online voting poll.

"We are just so humbled; thank you to everyone who voted for us," owner Laura Fernando said.

"Hopefully our friendliness and our staff are the ones that make this place special for our customers."

Laura Fernando and mum Julie Burke from Just Cuts Grafton were humbled to learn they won the Clarence Valley's favourite hairdresser for 2019. Jenna Thompson

With almost two decades of experience in the industry, Ms Fernando spent the last four years working at Just Cuts Grafton inside Grafton Shoppingworld before taking over the reins six weeks ago.

"My husband and I now own it and it's been good, but it helps to already have a good team here," she said.

This includes her mum Julie Burke who works alongside her.

"She's the one who taught me all those years ago," Ms Fernando said.

"We're still working together after all these years!"

When it comes to the hairdressing industry, Ms Fernando said the best part about the job was the customers themselves.

"I love the relationships you form with people; it's like you become a little family with your clients," she said.

"It's also an industry that is constantly changing each day. For instance, whether or not it's the same hairstyle your'e creating, every person that sits in the chair is different. Every cut is different because everyone has a different head of hair to work with."

For anyone uninitiated with the Just Cuts concept, rather than book an appointment, one simply walks up to the front counter and, usually walks out with a new hairstyle less than an hour later.

Now, the walk-in service has reached into the technological era.

"We also have a new app now that tells you how long the next appointment will be and for every dollar you spend, it gives you points," Ms Fernando said.

"You can also get a free shampoo on your birthday; I reckon the app is worth it just for that!"

JUST CUTS GRAFTON

Grafton Shoppingworld

Ph: 6643 2550

YOUR FAVOURITE HAIRDRESSERS:

1) Just Cuts

2) Jaffed Edge

3) Dimattia and Co

4) Red Hot Hair

5) Heir Affiti

6) Addictive Hair and Beauty

7) South Grafton Hair and Beauty

8) Colour with Love

9) Pure Hair Yamba

10) Jennaration Hair